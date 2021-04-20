Next Wave Impact Reveals 2021 Finalists Color Showcase Founders

The various companies hail from seven US states, represent six different industries, and meet 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colorado., April 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – After receiving nearly 50 nominations for its second edition Founders of Color Showcase, the global syndicate of impact investors Next Wave Impact has selected six finalists who will present their companies to an audience of investors, funds and angel groups on May 3, 2021. All of Color’s founders, leaders of this year’s innovative startups are tackling 10 of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and represent a range of industries including health, education, environment, consumption and clean technologies.

“Funding opportunities are clearly disproportionate for founders of Color who want to grow their business, and the Founders of Color showcase is one way to help reverse this trend,” said Alicia robb, founder of Next Wave Impact. “We look forward to welcoming this year’s talented finalists on stage to showcase their innovative products and services, with the potential to grow their network, create new syndication partnerships and grow their businesses.”

The top six finalists will present their companies to the Founders of Color Showcase program on May 3, 2021 at noon PT/3 p.m. ET.

The 2021 finalists are:

Janna westbrook of the supplier pool in Saint-Louis, MO

Kwaku owusu and Melanie Igwe by DrugViu in New York, NY

Clarence tan and Edna martinson by Boddle Learning in Tulsa, alright

Diana yousef of change: WATER Labs, Inc. in Cambridge, MA

Troy clarke and Calvin Mackie of the energy of the gold leaf in San Francisco, California and New Orleans, LA

Sonja ebron and Debra slone from the courtroom Durham, North Carolina

To register for the free event, please visit www.foundersofcolorshowcase.com.

“What an incredible group of founders,” says finalist Westbrook, who drives the future of work for nurses. “I am honored to be one of these people and look forward to building relationships through the founders of Color Showcase.”

The story continues

At the inaugural showcase in 2020, the 10 finalists were exposed to over 200 investors from the startup investment ecosystem. They then raised millions of dollars last year. Next Wave Impact has partnered with Loon Creek Capital to set up Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), which have brought nearly 1,000,000 USD in investments to five of the finalists. See the full program of the May 11, 2020 Showcase here and recording of the event here.

Co-hosts of the second annual Founders of Color Showcase include Kachuwa Impact Fund, Beta Boom, Fundr, Stella Angels, Founders First, Women 2.0 and Angel Capital Association.

“Fundr is proud to be one of the co-hosts of the 2021 Color Founders Show, which offers a unique opportunity and commitment to raise and fund incredible founders who tend to be overlooked in the industry.” , declares Lauren Washington, co-founder of fundr.

Company champions include Chloe Capital, Avestria Ventures, Ad Astra Ventures, Pax Angels, Atento Capital, Sputnik ATX, New Orleans Startup Fund, Precursor Ventures, SheEO and AT&T Aspire Accelerator.

Showcase sponsors include Aspiration, Anchor Point Foundation, Kauffman Foundation, Stella Laboratories, Signature Windows, Clean Energy Credit Union, Eleanor Friedman Fund, Ascent CFO Solutions and Loon Creek Capital.

About Next Wave Impact

Situated at ColoradoNext Wave Impact is a movement that drives impact, diversity and inclusion in early stage investments and the entrepreneurial ecosystem through its innovative model of progressive learning-by-doing funds and other activities that generate capital for generally underserved entrepreneurs. Learn more about www.nextwaveimpact.com.

Contact:

Avril Enriquez

805-816-4833 – cell

308022@email4pr.com

Cision

Show original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-wave-impact-reveals-finalists-for-2021-founders-of-color-showcase-301273178.html

SOURCE Next Wave Impact