Next food frontier: fish made from plants or in the laboratory

Chef Tsang Chiu King is preparing a subtle but significant change to his menu: he replaces the fish in certain dishes with a plant-based alternative.

“Its flavor is light and bland and the texture, like grouper, is a bit harsher,” Mr. Tsang said, referring to the alternative fish varieties he tested at Ming Court, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Hong Kong. To enhance the flavor, he adds ingredients like dates and goji berries.

“It can give our customers a new experience or a surprise, and it will help our business,” he said.

Herbal The products have burst into the mainstream of fine dining in the United States, after years of vegan burgers and milk alternatives hovering on the outskirts of the market. This is in part because more and more companies are targeting omnivores who are looking to reduce the amount of meat they consume, rather than foregoing it altogether.