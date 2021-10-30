Newsom withdraws from overseas trip to UN climate conference and will participate virtually

California Governor Gavin Newson suddenly withdrew from his trip on Friday at the annual meeting United Nations (UN) Climate change Conference at Scotland.

The Democratic the chief cited “family obligations”, although he did not specify these obligations.

Newsom will still be attending the rally virtually, according to spokeswoman Erin Mellon.

Newsom, who had only recently decided to attend the conference, has four children, aged 5 to 12.

“The governor has a young family, and we should all be understanding, especially those of us who have been there,” said Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. told The Associated Press. Kounalakis, who has two adult sons, has been invited to lead the California delegation to Glasgow.

Other officials from the Newsom administration will also visit Scotland, in addition to at least half a dozen other liberal state governors.

Newsom, who easily beat a number of Tory contestants in a September recall election, has been outspoken on issues related to climate change and its impact on Californians. The state has long been a leader in climate and environment.

Newsom presented several ambitious plans related to tackling climate change, including a ban on all oil drilling by 2045, a ban on the sale of gasoline lawn equipment by 2024 – or whenever state regulators determine this is feasible – and a ban on the sale of all new gasoline-powered cars ‘by 2035.

He is a candidate for re-election in 2022.

Crippling Drought and record temperatures have made from West Forest fires harder to fight, and scientists say climate change will continue to make conditions more extreme and forest fires more frequent and destructive in the years to come.

In a UN report released in August, climate experts have warned that the Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in a decade or so will likely exceed a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, calling it a “code red for humanity.”

Over the past 60 years, Earth has been warmed by 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit , according to the Associated Press.

Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record last year and has grown at a faster rate than the annual average for the past decade, the World Meteorological Organization said in a report.

And the UN calculated this week that by 2030 the world emit up to 31 billion US tons of greenhouse gases in excess of the amount that would keep the planet at or below the most stringent limit set in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Environmental activists, lawmakers and scientists say that from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12th conference – the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as “COP26” – is a crucial opportunity for concrete commitments towards the objectives initially sought in Paris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.