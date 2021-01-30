World
News of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine welcomed in South Africa – Times of India
JOHANNESBURG: News that the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine has been shown to be around 60% effective in seropositive patients and appears to act against variant of the virus now dominant in South Africa is greeted with relief in the country, but further studies are requested. Results of a small Novavax Inc. study in the south Africa suggest that the vaccine works but not as well as against the variant Brittany.
The first results of a British study suggest that the vaccine is almost 96% effective against the old coronavirus and almost 86% against the new variant.
In South Africa, the new variant now causes more than 90% of new cases and is more contagious than the original virus.
In HIV-positive volunteers, preliminary studies in South Africa show that the Novavax vaccine appears to be 60% effective. This has been well received in a country where nearly 7.7 million people live with the disease.
The South African Medical Association, which represents health practitioners, welcomed the finding but called for more research on other vaccines. The country is expected to receive its first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Serum Institute of India Monday.
“There is a need for clinical data on chronic diseases, including HIV, because many of these vaccines are tested in generally healthy people, which means it takes us about three to five years to know the side effects on people with chronic diseases, “said the president of the association, Angelique Coetzee.
“At least we now have data on how they react to HIV-positive patients, but we need to get more scientific information,” she said. She said there is an urgent need to establish the effectiveness of other vaccines against the new variant in South Africa, as it is already having a negative effect on the country.
“We are seeing travel bans on South African flights as there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the new variant,” she said.
The Commission for Gender Equality has welcomed the news of the effectiveness on HIV-positive patients.
“It is a welcome relief for us in sub-Saharan Africa and South Africa in particular, where the majority of people living with HIV are women. We hope that with new tests and studies, the effectiveness for people with HIV can be greater than 80%, ”said spokesperson Javu Baloyi.
“Most HIV positive women come from single parent families and they end up dying and leaving their children behind, and we don’t want to see this situation.
