News from the Afghan Taliban: Taliban say they killed top Afghan government media official | World News – Times of India
I ACCEPT: Taliban fighters assassinated on Friday Afghanistan the highest government media and information official in the capital I accept, an act condemned by the top American diplomat in the country as an affront to human rights and freedom of expression.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the murder of Dawa Khan Menapal, head of government Media and Information Center (GMIC). An official at the Federal Interior Ministry said that “savage terrorists killed him” during Friday prayers.
“He (Menapal) was a young man who stood up like a mountain in the face of enemy propaganda, and who has always been a strong supporter of the (Afghan) regime,” said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for the ministry of the ‘Interior.
Menapal had also been spokesperson for the Afghan president Achraf Ghanithe outreach team.
The assassination was the latest in a series led by the die-hard Islamist group to weaken the democratically elected and Western-backed Ghani regime.
Dozens of social activists, journalists, bureaucrats, judges and public figures fighting to support a liberal Islamic regime have been killed by Taliban fighters in an attempt to silence dissenting voices in this country torn apart by the war.
A Taliban spokesman said Menapal was “killed in a special attack by mujahedin (Taliban fighters) and punished for his actions.”
In a tweet, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said he was saddened and disgusted by the murder of Menapal, whom he called a friend and colleague whose career was focused on providing truthful information to all Afghans.
“These killings are an affront to the human rights and freedom of expression of Afghans,” he said.
On Tuesday, the governor of Sayed Abad district in Maidan Wardak province was also assassinated in Kabul by Taliban fighters.
