News from Sudan: The Sudanese Prime Minister is apparently in a state of coup; general declares emergency | World News – Times of India

News from Sudan: The Sudanese Prime Minister is apparently in a state of coup; general declares emergency
CAIRO: The main Sudanese general declared a state of emergency on Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other senior government officials.
In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he was dissolving the country’s Sovereign Council, as well as the government headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
He said feuds between political factions prompted the military to intervene.
Burhan said a new technocratic government would lead the country to elections.
In response, thousands of people flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its sister city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Images shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting tires on fire as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.
The protesters could be heard chanting: “People are stronger, stronger” and “Retirement is not an option!” As plumes of smoke filled the air. Videos on social media showed large crowds crossing bridges over the Nile to the center of the capital.
At least 12 protesters were injured during protests, according to the Sudanese Medical Committee, without giving details.
A military takeover would be a major setback for Sudan, which is struggling with a staged transition to democracy from the longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by mass protests two years ago.
These measures come less than a month before the army chief, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, hands over the leadership of the ruling transition council to a civilian. The Sovereign Council, which has ruled the country shortly after al-Bashir’s ouster, includes both military and civilians, who have frequently disagreed over the course of Sudan and the pace of the transition to Sudan. democracy.
The United States and the European Union have expressed concern over Monday’s developments.
Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy to the Horn of Africa, said Washington was “deeply alarmed” by the reports. Feltman met with Sudanese officials over the weekend in an effort to resolve the growing dispute between civilian and military leaders. EU foreign affairs chief Joseph Borrell tweeted that he was following events with “the greatest concern”.
The first reports of a possible military takeover began to emerge from Sudan before dawn on Monday. In the middle of the morning, the Ministry of Information confirmed that the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, had been arrested and taken to an undisclosed location. Several senior government officials were also arrested, the ministry said in a Facebook post. He said their fate was unknown.
Hamdok’s office said in a statement on Facebook that he and his wife were arrested Monday morning in connection with what he described as a “coup”.
Another hallmark of a takeover, Internet access was largely disrupted and the country’s state news channel broadcast traditional patriotic music. At one point, military forces stormed the Sudanese public television offices in Omdurman and arrested a number of workers, the Information Ministry said.
Monday’s apparent takeover came after weeks of growing tensions between Sudanese civilian and military leaders. A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled al-Bashir in protests. In recent days, both camps have taken to the streets to demonstrate.
After the September coup attempt, the generals attacked civilian members of the transitional power structure and called for the dissolution of the Hamdok government. The Sovereign Council is the ultimate decision-maker, although the Hamdok government is responsible for managing the day-to-day affairs of Sudan.
Burhan, who heads the council, warned in televised comments last month that the military would only hand power over to a government elected by the Sudanese people. His comments suggest he may not meet the previously agreed timetable, which called for the council to be led by a military man for 21 months, followed by a civilian for the next 18 months. According to the plan, the handover was to take place in November, with the new civilian leader to be chosen by an alliance of unions and political parties that led the uprising against al-Bashir.
Since al-Bashir was ousted from power, Sudan has slowly emerged from years of international pariah status. The country was removed from the list of states supporting US terrorism in 2020, opening the door to much-needed foreign loans and investment. But the country’s economy has struggled with the brunt of a number of economic reforms called for by international credit institutions.
Sudan has suffered other coups d’état since gaining independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956. Al-Bashir came to power in 1989 during such a takeover, who overthrew the last elected government in the country.
Among those arrested on Monday were five senior government officials, according to two officials who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to share information with the media.
They include the Minister of Industry Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the Sovereign Council, as well as Faisal Mohammed Saleh, Hamdok media advisor. Ayman Khalid, governor of the state containing the capital, was also arrested, according to his office’s official Facebook page.
After news of the arrests broke, the country’s main pro-democracy group and two political parties appealed to the Sudanese to take to the streets.
One of the factions, the Communist Party, called on workers to go on strike in an act of mass civil disobedience after what it described as a “complete military coup” orchestrated by Burhan.
The African Union has called for the release of all Sudanese political leaders, including Hamdok. “Dialogue and consensus are the only relevant way to save the country and its democratic transition”, declared Mousa Faki, the head of the AU commission.
