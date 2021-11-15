World
News from COP26: China defends India’s membership on “phase-out” of coal instead of “phase-out” at COP26 | World News – Times of India
BEIJING: China on Monday called on developed countries to stop using the coal first and provide financial assistance to developing countries to adopt green technologies as he defended his decision to join India in calling for a “phase-out” instead of a “phase-out” »Coal in the final text of the COP26 conference statement.
Negotiators from nearly 200 countries agreed to a new climate deal after the COP26 summit in Glasgow concluded on Saturday with a deal, which recognizes India’s intervention to have the world “gradually downsize” rather than “downsize”. phase out “fossil fuels.
“Low-carbon transformation is a dominant trend and the goal that all countries are working towards,” said the spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry. Zhao Lijian said a press briefing here.
He was responding to a question about comments reported by COP26 President Alok Sharma that China and India need to explain to developing countries why they watered down the language on efforts to phase out coal during the conference and rejected calls for the “phase-out” of coal-fired firepower. to “progressive reduction”.
Zhao said that “improving the energy structure and reducing the carbon consumption ratio is a gradual process that requires respect for the national circumstances of different countries and their stage of development as well as their different resources.”
“So we must first take into account this energy gap and ensure the energy security of developing countries. We encourage developed countries to stop using coal first and also hope that they can support the financing of the technology. in developing countries, ”he said.
Chinese state media criticized Western media for targeting China and India for insisting on “phasing out” coal-fired power use instead of “phasing out” in final adopted text by 197 countries at the COP26 conference which ended last week.
Climate scientists hailed the “unprecedented determination to tackle global warming” demonstrated by summit participants, especially developing countries including China and India, as not only underlining the urgency of the climate issue, but also an incentive for developed countries to keep their promises with action, -Run Global Times reported on Monday.
All COP26 participants, especially developing countries, have shown unprecedented ambition and determination to tackle climate change, Pan Jiahua, director of the Institute for Urban and Environmental Studies, told the Global Times.
He praised India for its commitment to aim for zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.
“This is almost a mission impossible for India, which relies on coal for 75 percent of its electricity,” said Pan, praising India for its “precious determination.”
In his response, Zhao said that China attaches great importance to green transformation and has made “huge efforts” to control the coal consumption of coal-fired power plants.
Since this year, the president Xi Jinping announced a series of measures to strictly control coal-fired power stations and strictly control the growth of coal consumption during the current 14th Five-Year Plan and gradually reduce it in the 15th Five-Year Plan.
“We also support green and low-carbon development in developing countries and we will not build new coal-fired power plant projects overseas. This has been very well received by the international community and we also reiterated in the joint statement with the United States in Glasgow, ”Zhao said. noted.
