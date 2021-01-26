World
New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccine set to be approved next week – Times of India
WELLINGTON: The green light for NewZeelandThe first Covid-19 vaccine could be given in just over a week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday.
“We are making rapid progress towards vaccination New Zealander against the virus, but we are also absolutely determined to ensure the vaccines are safe and effective, ”Ardern said at a press conference.
Medication regulator Medsafe will seek advice and recommendations from the Drug Review Advisory Committee (MAAC) next Tuesday, regarding the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Ardern said.
“The Ministerial Expert Advisory Board will review Medsafe’s benefit-risk assessment of the drug company’s data, and based on the feedback, Medsafe may be able to grant approval the next day, ”she said.
“The Medsafe process not only guarantees New Zealanders can feel confident in the vaccines we are receiving, this is also timely and means we will be ready to receive and administer vaccines as soon as Pfizer is able to send them, ”said the Prime Minister.
Covid-19 Intervention Minister Chris Hipkins said Covid-19 vaccines will play critical role in protection New The health and well-being of the Zealander will, over time, be a big step backwards towards normality.
The first goal will be to vaccinate the border and to manage the isolation and quarantine staff and their close contacts, Hipkins said, adding: “Once the vaccine arrives NewZeeland, we hope to be able to complete the vaccination of this group within two to three weeks. ”
He said the government hopes to start vaccinating the population as a whole by mid-year.
“However, if Medsafe decides next week that additional assurances are needed before granting its approval, I accept their decision and have no doubts that it is the right decision on behalf of all of us,” Hipkins said.
“It has streamlined its approval processes for faster access, but it hasn’t cut corners along the way,” he said.
