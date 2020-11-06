New Zealander Ardern is sworn in for a second term after landslide victory

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for a second term on Friday, with final election results showing her landslide victory was even bigger than previously thought.

Ardern and his ministers, who were appointed earlier this week, were sworn in in English and Maori at a ceremony at Wellington’s Government House.

“I would just say that sitting at this table is Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Ardern, using the Maori term for her country, referring to her team of 20, including many women and Maori, whom she had. previously described as incredibly diverse.

“There are some big challenges to overcome together, but I have no doubts that we have the team to do it and it’s great that we can officially crack now,” said Ardern.

The 20-person new look firm includes eight women.

“They collectively represent a range of different perspectives, enormous talent, enormous experience and, as you would expect in any time of crisis, a huge commitment to serve this country.”

Ardern, 40, used his success fighting COVID-19 to make it one unprecedented majority in the country’s Oct. 17 election, which led his center-left Labor Party to its biggest victory since World War II, though it had to delay the ballot when cases suddenly spiked.

Final results released on Friday showed Ardern won 50% of the vote, down from 49% on election night, giving him 65 seats in the 120-member parliament, one more than initially expected.

The government of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for a second term at Government House in Wellington on Friday [Dave Lintott/AFP]

The main national opposition party saw its seats reduced from 35 to 33, prompting campaign manager Gerry Brownlee to step down as deputy party leader.

The Maori Party, representing the indigenous community which represents about 15 percent of the population, won an additional seat to secure two representatives in the new parliament.

New Zealanders also voted in referendums on recreational use of marijuana and euthanasia. The final results of the Election Commission showed that a slim majority of 50.7% voted against cannabis use, while almost two-thirds supported legislation allowing terminally ill people to end their life, subject to certain guarantees.

Ardern said she had a clear mandate for reform, although her priorities would be to contain COVID-19 and rebuild the economy damaged by the coronavirus.

“ Incrementalist ” reform

The pandemic is part of a series of emergencies that have tested Ardern’s leadership during a difficult first term after she won an unexpected victory in the 2017 polls at the expense of a wave of support dubbed “Jacinda-mania”.

She showed empathy and decisive action on gun control after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshipers in the Attacks on the Christchurch Mosque Last year.

Ardern once again found herself comforting a shocked nation earlier this year when a volcanic eruption in White island, also known as Whakaari, killed 21 people and left dozens more with horrific burns.

Although praised for her handling of the crisis, Ardern was criticized during her first term for failing to deliver on key promises such as improving housing affordability, protecting the environment and reducing child poverty.

Since the election, Ardern has indicated that she wants reform, but not at a pace that would alienate centrist voters who shifted support for the Labor Party in the poll.

“We have to make sure we represent everyone who elected us, whether it be in city seats, rural seats, general seats or Maori seats,” she told reporters on Friday.

She signaled action on infrastructure projects, including an increase in public housing and more renewable energy, as well as a determination to tackle issues such as climate change, poverty and inequality.

Edward Elder, professor of political communication at the University of Auckland, said Ardern would likely take an “incrementalist” approach to reform.

“It really depends on what the Labor government thinks it can do to create long term change, rather than going too far, facing a backlash, and bringing National in after 2023 and just canceling all its decisions, “he told AFP news agency.