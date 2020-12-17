World
New Zealand to start mass vaccination against Covid-19 in second half of 2021 – Times of India
WELLINGTON: New Zealand will launch the mass vaccination against the coronavirus in the Second part 2021, the country’s government said in a statement on Thursday.
“The first priority will be to vaccinate border workers and essential personnel who are at greatest risk of contracting Covid-19. The vaccines should be delivered to front-line workers in the second quarter of 2021. The goal is then to start immunizing the general public in the second half of the year, ”the statement said.
The country has also signed agreements with two companies – AstraZeneca and Novavax – to purchase 7.6 million and 10.72 million doses of the vaccine, respectively. Before that, the country had already signed agreements to purchase vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as by Janssen Pharmaceutica.
The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 epidemic a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 74.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 1.6 million dead, according to Johns Hopkins University.
New Zealand has so far confirmed 2,100 coronavirus cases, with 25 deaths.
