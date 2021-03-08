World
New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for all population – Times of India
SYDNEY: New Zealand will purchase additional Covid-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.
The government signed a agreement to buy 8.5 million more doses, enough to immunize more than 4 million people, Ardern said, adding that the vaccines are expected to reach the country in the second half of the year.
“This brings our total order from Pfizer to 10 million doses, enough for 5 million people to receive the two vaccines needed to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” Ardern said in a statement.
The government’s original deal with Pfizer was for 1.5 million doses, enough to immunize 750,000 people.
Ardern said the decision to make Pfizer the country’s leading vaccine supplier was taken after it was found to be around 95% effective in preventing symptomatic infections.
New Zealand began its nationwide deployment of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine last month and plans to inoculate its entire population by the end of the year.
With just over 2,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 26 deaths, New Zealand has largely contained the pandemic compared to other developed countries, aided by rapid tracking systems, border closures and instant lockdowns .
Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, emerged from a strict weeklong lockdown imposed on Sunday after a community cluster of the most contagious variant of the British coronavirus.
He reported no new cases on Monday.
