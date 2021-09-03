World
New Zealand Terrorist Attack: New Zealand Police Kill Islamic State Inspired “Extremist”; PM Jacinda Ardern | World News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The New Zealand Friday, police shot dead Islamic State-inspired ‘violent extremist’ prime minister Jacinda Ardern noted.
The perpetrator was known to the police, Ardern added. It was one Sri Lankan a national who had been in New Zealand for 10 years and had been a “person of interest” for about five years, the prime minister said.
He stabbed and injured at least six people in an Auckland city supermarket. “A violent extremist carried out a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders,” Ardern said at a briefing. The man was killed within 60 seconds of the start of the attack, she said.
“It was heinous, it was wrong. It was an individual’s doing, not a faith,” Ardern said. “He alone bears the responsibility for these acts.
A video posted to social media showed buyers in the new lynn supermarket shortly after the assailant’s attack.
“There’s someone here with a knife … he has a knife,” one woman can be heard saying. “Someone has been stabbed.”
A guard asked people to leave the mall shortly before about six shots rang out.
Of the six injured, three were in critical condition, one in serious condition and another in moderate condition, St John’s ambulance service said in a statement to Reuters.
Witnesses told reporters outside the mall that they saw several people lying on the ground with stab wounds. Others said they heard gunshots as they ran out of the supermarket.
Videos posted online earlier showed panicked shoppers walking out of the mall looking for cover.
New Zealand has been on high alert since a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people in two mosques in the city of Christchurch on March 15, 2019.
In May, four people were stabbed in a supermarket in Dunedin, on New Zealand’s South Island.
(With contributions from agencies)
