New Zealand strengthens ‘terrorism’ law after ISIL-linked knife attack

A new law punishes a “terrorist” attack plot with up to seven years in prison, and comes after a mass ISIL-linked stabbing in Auckland.

New Zealand has passed a law that criminalizes the conspiracy of a “terrorist” attack, thereby tightening a legal loophole that has been revealed by a violent knife attack in the country’s largest city at the start of the month.

The new law, approved on Thursday, had been in the Planning but was rushed by Parliament after a man inspired by the ISIL Group (ISIS) grabbed a knife from an Auckland supermarket on September 3 and began stabbing shoppers.

He injured five people while two others were injured in the chaos. All are recovering.

It is now an offense to plot and prepare a “terrorist” attack, which Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said has brought New Zealand’s security laws into line with those of most other countries.

“The nature of terrorism has changed. All over the world there are more lone players than large organized groups, ”Faafoi told Reuters news agency in an emailed statement.

The legislation comes less than a month after police shot dead Auckland striker Ahamed Aathil Samsudeen, a 32-year-old Sri Lankan national, moments after he began his series of stabbing.

Samsudeen had been sentenced and jailed for about three years before being released in July.

A policeman pulls workers away from the scene of an attack by a man that injured several people at a shopping center in Auckland, New Zealand on September 3, 2021 [File: Ricky Wilson/ Stuff Limited via Reuters]

New Zealand had sought unsuccessfully in 2020 to indict Samsudeen with “terrorism” offenses after buying a hunting knife and being found with videos made by ISIS (ISIS).

Prosecutors argued that there was evidence that he purchased the knife with the intention of killing people and promoting an ideological cause. But a judge ruled that the act of buying a knife was not enough to continue the case.

The judge found that New Zealand’s anti-terrorism laws did not specifically cover conspiracies. It “could be an Achilles heel,” the judge admitted at the time, adding that it was not for a court to create new laws.

Samsudeen was released and placed under 24-hour police surveillance.

Following the knife attack, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pledged to pass the new legislation by the end of September. But Ardern also said that even if the new law had been in place, it might not necessarily have stopped Samsudeen.

“This bill strengthens our anti-terrorism laws to better prevent and respond,” said lawmaker Ginny Andersen of the Ardern Labor Party. “And these changes will also allow the police to intervene earlier. If it saves lives and makes New Zealanders safer, I think that’s a good thing. “

The National Conservative Party joined Labor in voting for the bill, which passed 98 to 22. But some of Ardern’s traditional liberal allies in parliament voted against.

The Green Party said its members feared the new law had been rushed through without sufficient consultation and that the definition of “terrorism” had been broadened to the point that it risked capturing “direct action, activism and protest ”.

The Greens also said they feared some experts had branded the new offense a “crime of thought” and that flanking powers allowing authorities to carry out warrantless searches would increase the risk of human rights abuses. .

The new offense of planning a “terrorist” attack carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison. The bill also criminalizes travel to or from New Zealand to carry out an attack, and weapons or combat training for a “terrorist” attack.

Ardern also considered whether changes were needed to New Zealand’s deportation laws and policies after authorities canceled Samsudeen’s refugee status on the basis of fraud in 2019 and ordered his deportation to Sri Lanka.

A call from Samsudeen was still pending at the time of the attack.