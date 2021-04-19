World
New Zealand says ‘uncomfortable’ with expansion of Five Eyes – Times of India
SYDNEY: New Zealand said it was “uncomfortable” to expand the role of Five eyes, a post-war intelligence group that also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticized by China.
China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech that New Zealand is seeking a predictable diplomatic relationship.
New Zealand will find it necessary to speak on issues on which it disagrees with China, including developments in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, she said Monday in a speech to the government-funded New Zealand Chinese Council.
In subsequent media comments reported by the Newshub, Mahuta said New Zealand was not in favor of summoning the Five Eyes for “broadcasting messages on a range of issues that are not really within the purview of the Five Eyes.”
“We are not comfortable with expanding the mandate of the Five Eyes,” she said.
China’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly criticized the Five Eyes, after all members issued a joint statement on the treatment of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong in November.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said last month that “the Five Eyes have taken coordinated action to gang up on China,” after Australia and New Zealand released. a joint statement on Xinjiang.
Last year, the Five Eyes discussed cooperation beyond intelligence sharing, including on critical technologies, Hong Kong, supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said. Australian Foreign Affairs Officer, Marise Payne, in 2020.
Mahuta’s office told Reuters it could not provide a copy of its comments on the five eyes.
Payne to travel to New Zealand on Wednesday for meetings with Mahuta and the PM Jacinda Ardern, the first diplomatic visit between neighboring countries since the reopening of borders in both directions.
Canberra recently had a more difficult relationship with Beijing than Wellington, as Australia’s trade minister was unable to secure an appeal with his Chinese counterpart as exporters were hit with multiple trade sanctions from China.
A diplomatic dispute between China and Australia escalated in 2020 after Canberra pressed for an international investigation into the source of the coronavirus pandemic.
China and New Zealand upgraded a free trade deal in January, when, said Mahuta, trade ministers issued a “constructive” appeal.
