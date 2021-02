New Zealand receives first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine: PM Jacinda Ardern – Times of India

AUCKLAND: The first 60,000 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine have arrived New Zealand Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentionned.The news comes as New Zealand puts its most populous city in Auckland on a three-day Level 3 lockdown after detecting three cases in the Covid-19 community, which were the most transmissible variant of the UK virus. The rest of the country has moved to Level 2 lockdown for the same period. Restrictions will be reviewed 24 hours a day.“I can now add and confirm that the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in New Zealand this morning. About 60,000 doses or 30,000 courses landed in Auckland,” Ardern said at a press conference .The shipment arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight Belgium via Singapore.“This is more than enough doses to vaccinate our frontline staff over the next few weeks,” the Prime Minister added.The deployment will begin this Saturday.