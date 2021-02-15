World
New Zealand receives first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine: PM Jacinda Ardern – Times of India
AUCKLAND: The first 60,000 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine have arrived New Zealand Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentionned.
The news comes as New Zealand puts its most populous city in Auckland on a three-day Level 3 lockdown after detecting three cases in the Covid-19 community, which were the most transmissible variant of the UK virus. The rest of the country has moved to Level 2 lockdown for the same period. Restrictions will be reviewed 24 hours a day.
“I can now add and confirm that the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in New Zealand this morning. About 60,000 doses or 30,000 courses landed in Auckland,” Ardern said at a press conference .
The shipment arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight Belgium via Singapore.
“This is more than enough doses to vaccinate our frontline staff over the next few weeks,” the Prime Minister added.
The deployment will begin this Saturday.
The news comes as New Zealand puts its most populous city in Auckland on a three-day Level 3 lockdown after detecting three cases in the Covid-19 community, which were the most transmissible variant of the UK virus. The rest of the country has moved to Level 2 lockdown for the same period. Restrictions will be reviewed 24 hours a day.
“I can now add and confirm that the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in New Zealand this morning. About 60,000 doses or 30,000 courses landed in Auckland,” Ardern said at a press conference .
The shipment arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight Belgium via Singapore.
“This is more than enough doses to vaccinate our frontline staff over the next few weeks,” the Prime Minister added.
The deployment will begin this Saturday.
Source link