New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern tested negative for Covid-19 – Times of India
WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda ArdernThe Covid-19 test result is negative, a government spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
Ardern had stepped down on Tuesday after hearing a “seasonal sniffle” from her three-year-old daughter. She had taken a COVID-19 test earlier today as a precaution.
Vice Prime Minister Grant robertson replaced Ardern and assumed all of his responsibilities for the day.
New Zealand is largely coronavirus-free and has not had any cases in the community since February.
