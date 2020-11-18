World
New Zealand pledges crackdown on backpacker defecation – Times of India
WELLINGTON: The Government of New Zealand on Wednesday pledged to take action against backpackers relieving themselves at natural beauty spots under post-coronavirus tourism plans.
Kiwis have long complained about so-called “freedom campers” who roam the country in motorhomes without toilets and leave human waste on the side of the road.
Minister of Tourism Stuart nash said the practice does not match New Zealand’s “100% pure” image and that international visitors can expect changes when the borders finally reopen.
“They have to adhere to our brand of sustainability and what we stand for as a country – defecating on the side of the road and in the waterways is not who we are as a nation,” he said. he told reporters.
Nash said he plans to ban travelers from renting campervans that are not self-contained as part of a tourism industry reset when the The Covid-19 pandemic is easing.
“My ambition is that once the global borders open, New Zealand will be considered by the world’s most discerning travelers as one of the top three places in the world to visit,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, tourism was one of New Zealand’s largest producers of money, with around four million annual international visitors contributing NZ $ 16.2 billion ($ 11.2 billion) to the ‘economy.
Nash suggested that visitors in the future should follow his own example before setting out to explore New Zealand’s rugged natural wonders.
“I always go there before I leave home,” he says.
