New Zealand plans to eventually ban all cigarette sales

New Zealand on Thursday unveiled a plan to eventually ban all cigarette sales in the country, a decades-long effort unique in the world to prevent young people from starting to smoke.

The proposed legislation, which is expected to become law next year, would leave current smokers free to continue buying cigarettes. But it would gradually increase the age of smoking, from year to year, to cover the entire population.

From 2023, anyone under the age of 15 would be banned for life from buying cigarettes. So, for example, in 2050, people aged 42 and over could still buy tobacco products, but younger people could not.

“We want to make sure that young people never start smoking, so we are going to criminalize the sale or supply of smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of young people,” Dr Ayesha Verrall, deputy health minister of the United Kingdom, said Thursday. country. “People aged 14 when the law comes into force will never be able to legally buy tobacco. “