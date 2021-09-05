New Zealand have tried for years to kick the Auckland striker off with a knife

Court documents identify the Auckland attacker as a Tamil Muslim from Sri Lanka who was granted refugee status in 2013.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her government had tried for years to deport the man who injured seven people in a knife attack in Auckland.

The statement came late on Saturday after a New Zealand court lifted removal orders and allowed details of the attacker to be released.

He was identified in court documents as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, a Tamil Muslim from Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old arrived in New Zealand 10 years ago on a student refugee visa, which was granted to him in 2013.

Ardern, who called Samsudeen a “terrorist” and did not mention his name, said he came to the attention of police and security services in 2016 after expressing sympathy on Facebook for the attacks ” terrorists ”.

Subsequent investigations revealed that his refugee status had been obtained fraudulently and authorities began proceedings to revoke his right to remain in New Zealand.

Court documents indicate that Samsudeen was arrested at Auckland Airport the following year, on suspicion that he was on his way to Syria. A police search of his home at the time revealed a large hunting knife and “propaganda” material linked to the ISIL group (ISIS).

He was in prison and facing criminal charges, including for ISIL material, when the New Zealand government served him with deportation notices in 2019.

But Samsudeen appealed the opinion, telling a court he risked “arrest, detention, ill-treatment and torture” if returned to Sri Lanka.

In his statement, Ardern said the deportation appeal could not proceed until the end of Samsudeen’s criminal trial.

“In the meantime, agencies were concerned about the risk this individual posed to the community,” she added, noting that officials knew he could be released and that the appeal, “which stopped his deportation , could take some time “.

By this point, Samsudeen had been detained for three years and the authorities had exhausted all means to keep him in detention.

He was released on bail in July, but under constant surveillance.

“Immigration New Zealand explored whether immigration law could allow them to detain the individual while his deportation appeal was heard,” Ardern said. “It was incredibly disappointing and frustrating when legal advice came back saying it was not an option.”

As legal proceedings dragged on, Samsudeen grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf in Auckland on Friday and injured seven people, leaving three seriously injured, before being shot dead by police following him.

Ardern promised on Saturday to adopt a law that would criminalize the planning of a terrorist attack and tighten other anti-terrorism laws.

The new bill will criminalize planning and preparation that could lead to an attack, closing what critics have said is a loophole that allows conspirators to remain free.

Samsudeen’s family released a statement to local media on Saturday, describing their shock at the attack.

“We are heartbroken after this terrible event,” said the statement issued by his brother Aroos, broadcast by state broadcaster 1NEWS.

“We hope to find out with all of you what happened in Aathil’s case and what we could all have done to prevent it,” the statement said.

The Sri Lankan Muslim Council also condemned the Auckland bombing as an “act of barbaric terrorism”.

“It reminds us all to come together and be united and fight terrorism and violent extremism,” board member Mohamed Hisham told AFP news agency.