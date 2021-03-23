New Zealand government targets real estate speculators with new rules

The move comes as soaring house prices keep homes out of the reach of first-time buyers and low-income people.

The New Zealand government has targeted real estate speculators with a series of new measures to tackle soaring house prices and prevent a “dangerous” bubble from forming.

The government will remove tax incentives for investors to make speculation less lucrative and free up more land to increase housing supply, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in Wellington on Tuesday. These measures come as soaring house prices keep first-time buyers and low-income people out of the market, raising concerns about increasing societal inequalities.

“The last thing homeowners need right now is a dangerous real estate bubble, but a number of indicators point to this risk,” Ardern said at a press conference. “Real estate investors now represent the largest share of buyers, with the highest number of purchases ever recorded. Last year, 15,000 people bought a home that already had five or more. “

New Zealand’s success in the fight against Covid-19 has allowed its economy to recover sooner than many others, putting it at the forefront of a global real estate boom as politicians Ultra-flexible monetary policies encourage investment in high-yielding assets. Home prices jumped 21.5% during the year through February and investors accounted for over 40% of purchases that month, a record high.

To deter speculation, the government will phase out the ability of investors to claim mortgage interest as a tax-deductible expense. It will extend the period during which profits from the sale of investment properties are taxed to 10 years instead of five.

‘Chilling effect’

The changes “will drastically reduce financial incentives to invest in housing” and “have a chilling effect on investor demand,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “Today’s announcements indicate a significant downside risk to house prices and general economic activity.”

The New Zealand dollar fell on the news and bought 71.20 cents US at 1:26 p.m. in Wellington, down from 71.70 cents previously. Swap rates and bond yields also fell, as traders speculated that the central bank would be able to keep interest rates at record highs for longer.

The package is the latest salvo in Ardern’s assault on the burgeoning real estate market, which is undermining its efforts to reduce inequality. Prices are skyrocketing at double-digit rates across the country, taking the national median to NZ $ 780,000 ($ 556,000). In Auckland, the median price reached NZ $ 1.1 million, making it the fourth least affordable city in the world, according to Demographia.

Last month, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced changes he said will force the Reserve Bank to pay more attention to the housing market when setting monetary and financial policy. He also called on the RBNZ to consider restrictions on interest-only mortgages and the introduction of debt-to-income ratios for investors. The bank is due to report in May.

Robertson said today that New Zealand’s housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD and that it is “essential that the government take action to curb rampant speculation.”

Light line

He said the 10-year extension of the so-called “clear line” test – effectively a capital gains tax on sales of investment property – and the removal of interest deductibility for investment property. investors “will dampen speculative demand and tip the scales towards early buyers.

The new Bright Line test will apply to properties purchased from March 27. The time horizon for new constructions will remain at five years to encourage supply.

As of October 1, investors will not be able to deduct mortgage interest as an expense on properties acquired on or after March 27. For existing homeowners, mortgage interest deductibility will be phased out over the next four years so that it cannot be claimed. at all by the 2025-2026 tax year. New construction should be exempt from this change.

The government is trying to curb the demand for housing while increasing the supply, which has been constrained by a range of factors, including planning rules and high construction costs. He announced today that he will create a NZ $ 3.8 billion fund to unlock more land for housing development and make the first housing subsidies available to more people.

“The housing crisis is a decades-long problem that will take time to recover, but these measures will make a difference,” said Ardern. “There is no quick fix, but all of these measures combined will start to make a difference.”