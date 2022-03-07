World

New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion – Times of India

WELLINGTON: New Zealand‘s government said on Monday that it will introduce legislation to allow it to bring first-of-its-kind sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering the country’s waters or air space.
It has also released a list banning 100 individuals from traveling to New Zealand.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.




