World
New Zealand distributes record number of jabs at ‘Vaxathon’ – Times of India
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand health workers administered a record number of vaccines on Saturday as the nation hosted a festival to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Musicians, sports stars and celebrities participated in the “Vaxathonwhich aired on TV and online for eight straight hours. By late afternoon, more than 120,000 people had been vaccinated, eclipsing the daily record of 93,000 set in August. The event continued into the evening.
A throwback to the televised ‘telethon’ fundraising events that were popular from the 1970s to the 1990s, it comes as New Zealand faces its greatest threat since the start of the pandemic, with an outbreak of the delta variant spreading to the larger city of Auckland and beyond.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who spoke to motorists at a drive-thru vaccination center in Wellington, initially set a goal of 100,000 injections for the day, but increased it to 150,000 after reaching the first goal.
It also set a target of 25,000 shots for Native maori, whose immunization figures are lagging behind and who have been hit hard by the latest outbreak.
The national carrier Air New Zealand has converted a Boeing Airplane 787 Dreamliner in a vaccination clinic for the day, issuing boarding passes to passengers on “flight NZVAX”.
Singer Lorde came from overseas, saying she couldn’t wait to get home to give a concert and everyone is sweating and dancing.
“I’m the first person to admit that I find the injections really disgusting, but since I was a kid I’ve been healing myself by going to the bakery after an injection, normally for a cream pie,” she said. . “So you could do it. ”
New Zealand has so far only used the Pfizer vaccine.
During much of the pandemic, New Zealanders have lived completely free from the virus after the government managed to wipe out each outbreak through strict lockdowns and contact tracing.
This zero tolerance strategy first failed after the outbreak of the most contagious delta variant began in August. Until then, New Zealand was slow to vaccinate its population. Since then, he has made up for lost ground.
Before the Vaxathon, around 72% of New Zealanders had received at least one dose and 54% were fully vaccinated. Among those aged 12 and over, the proportion was approximately 83% and 62% respectively.
Musicians, sports stars and celebrities participated in the “Vaxathonwhich aired on TV and online for eight straight hours. By late afternoon, more than 120,000 people had been vaccinated, eclipsing the daily record of 93,000 set in August. The event continued into the evening.
A throwback to the televised ‘telethon’ fundraising events that were popular from the 1970s to the 1990s, it comes as New Zealand faces its greatest threat since the start of the pandemic, with an outbreak of the delta variant spreading to the larger city of Auckland and beyond.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who spoke to motorists at a drive-thru vaccination center in Wellington, initially set a goal of 100,000 injections for the day, but increased it to 150,000 after reaching the first goal.
It also set a target of 25,000 shots for Native maori, whose immunization figures are lagging behind and who have been hit hard by the latest outbreak.
The national carrier Air New Zealand has converted a Boeing Airplane 787 Dreamliner in a vaccination clinic for the day, issuing boarding passes to passengers on “flight NZVAX”.
Singer Lorde came from overseas, saying she couldn’t wait to get home to give a concert and everyone is sweating and dancing.
“I’m the first person to admit that I find the injections really disgusting, but since I was a kid I’ve been healing myself by going to the bakery after an injection, normally for a cream pie,” she said. . “So you could do it. ”
New Zealand has so far only used the Pfizer vaccine.
During much of the pandemic, New Zealanders have lived completely free from the virus after the government managed to wipe out each outbreak through strict lockdowns and contact tracing.
This zero tolerance strategy first failed after the outbreak of the most contagious delta variant began in August. Until then, New Zealand was slow to vaccinate its population. Since then, he has made up for lost ground.
Before the Vaxathon, around 72% of New Zealanders had received at least one dose and 54% were fully vaccinated. Among those aged 12 and over, the proportion was approximately 83% and 62% respectively.