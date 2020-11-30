New Zealand charges 13 parties for White Island eruption

The workplace regulator files charges over a volcanic eruption that left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

A New Zealand watchdog has filed charges against 13 parties for the deaths of 22 people in a volcanic eruption on the White Island last year.

In a statement on Monday, WorkSafe said its year-long investigation found 10 organizations and three people failed to meet their health and safety obligations by taking tourists to the active volcano, also known as the name of Whakaari in Maori.

Watchdog investigated why tour operators took people to White Island, marketed as “the world’s most accessible active marine volcano”, three weeks after volcanologists raised its alert level to the rash.

There were 47 people on the island in December 2019 when the volcano erupted, spewing ash and steam over the island. Most were Australian tourists.

In addition to the deaths, dozens more suffered “serious injuries and trauma” during the eruption, according to WorkSafe.

“It was an unexpected event, but that doesn’t mean it was unpredictable and that operators have a duty to protect those in their care,” Phil Parkes, Managing Director of WorkSafe said in a statement.

“This tragedy had a tremendous impact on the victims, families, communities and iwi… Those who went to the island did so with the reasonable hope that there were appropriate systems in place for them. ” ensure they return home healthy and safe.

The regulator said all the names of the parties involved were withheld, but the 10 organizations were each facing fines of up to NZ $ 1.5 million ($ 1.1 million). , individuals facing fines of up to NZ $ 300,000 ($ 211,026). Among them was a Rotorua-based helicopter company called Volcanic Air, according to the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

The coroner’s office is conducting a separate inquest that will consider whether criminal charges such as manslaughter should be laid.

Meredith Dallow, who lost her twin brother, Gavin, in the tragedy, told the New Zealand Herald she was “very happy” with the accusations.

“It relieves us all the more as we approach the 12-month anniversary,” she said. However, she said there would be no closure until the court cases and the coroner’s inquest ended.

Broadcaster TVNZ reported that court cases would begin in Auckland on December 15.