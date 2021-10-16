New Zealand attempts record-breaking ‘Vaxathon’

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Since New Zealand closed its borders in March 2020, paving the way for one of the the most successful Covid-19 responses, the wide-body aircraft that once carried its citizens to the four corners of the world were mainly redeployed for sea freight. And the vast majority of Kiwis have, throughout the pandemic, been as incapable of flight as their eponymous birds.

But on Saturday, some 300 residents of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, boarded an Air New Zealand Boeing 787 again at the city’s international airport. This time it wasn’t about taking a trip, but getting a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the cabin of a business class seat. The doses were kept cool with dry ice on the carts which usually offer a choice of chicken or beef.

“It’s one of a kind,” said Johan Rickus, 30, stretching out his left arm for his second dose. After receiving the vaccine from a health worker, he was brought back to economy class by a uniformed member of the cabin crew to await his 15-minute post-vaccination period in a slightly less soft seat.

The event was one of dozens of pop-ups held across the country for “Super Saturday,” a one-day immunization effort hosted by the New Zealand Department of Health. The goal was to break the country’s record for the most doses delivered in 24 hours – previously 93,000. About 350,000 immunization slots were available, which could reach about 8.3% of the eligible population of the country. New Zealand. By 4:30 p.m., the country had already distributed nearly 120,000 doses, with still hours left.