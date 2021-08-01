New Zealand apologizes for historic raids on Pacific residents

The government expresses “its sadness, remorse and regret” at the historic crackdown on immigration targeting communities in the Pacific.

Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, has formally apologized for police crackdowns in the 1970s that targeted the country’s Pacific communities.

Ardern told a tearful crowd gathered at Auckland Town Hall on Sunday that his government was offering a formal and wholehearted apology for the infamous “Dawn Raids”, in which police – often accompanied by dogs – made a raid in the houses to find people having exceeded the length of stay who were then condemned and deported.

By the time of the raids, many people from the Pacific Islands – including Samoa, Tonga and Fiji – had come to New Zealand on temporary visas to help fill a need for workers in factories and fields across the country.

But the government appeared to be lashing out at the community during a downturn in the 1970s as it claimed to take jobs from New Zealanders. People who did not look like white New Zealanders were told to carry identification to prove that they had not exceeded the length of their stay and were often randomly stopped in the street, or even in schools or churches.

“Today, I represent the New Zealand government in offering a formal and wholehearted apology to the communities of the Pacific for the discriminatory implementation of the immigration laws of the 1970s,” Ardern said at the rally in Auckland, the largest city in the country.

“The government expresses its sadness, remorse and regret that the dawn raids and random police checks took place and that these actions were considered appropriate,” she said.

Sunday’s ceremony included an ifoga, a traditional Samoan ritual, in which people ask for or receive forgiveness [Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP]

Ardern said the government would fund new scholarships and training for Pacific communities and help compile an official account of the raids [Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP]

Pacific residents made up a third of those overstayed but accounted for 86% of prosecutions, while Brits and Americans in New Zealand – who also made up a third of those overstayed – did saw only 5% of lawsuits during the same period.

While the raids took place almost 50 years ago, Ardern said their legacy continued.

“It remains etched in the memory of those who were directly affected. She survives in the breakdown of trust and faith in the authorities. And it continues in the unresolved grievances of Pacific communities that these events happened and that to this day they have gone unanswered, ”she said.

Wayne Hay of Al Jazeera, reporting from Auckland, described Sunday’s ceremony as moving and said many onlookers broke down in tears following Ardern’s apology.

The ceremony also included an ifoga, a traditional Samoan ritual, in which people ask for or receive forgiveness, he said. During ifoga, Ardern sat still as members of the Pacific community pulled a large white rug over her head, covering her completely, before removing it and kissing her.

“It’s a pretty rare thing in New Zealand,” said Hay. “A formal government apology for past injustices, and such an apology comes with strict criteria.

“Those who are the subject of the apology must be definable as a distinct group which continues to suffer prejudice today in connection with these historic events and the government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ruled that the victims of the dawn raids in the 1970s met these criteria. . “

As a sign of goodwill, Ardern said on Sunday the government would fund new scholarships and training for Pacific communities and help compile an official record of the raids from written records and oral history.

“In this context, the community will have the opportunity to come forward and share their experiences,” she said.

Sunday’s ceremony was originally scheduled for June but was delayed due to coronavirus measures. The apology was not accompanied by any broader financial compensation or legal changes, but many people in the Pacific said it was an important first step.

Tongan Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili, speaking at the ceremony, said the impact of the dawn raids had haunted her community for generations.

“We are grateful to your government for making the right decision to apologize,” she told Ardern. “To redress the extreme, inhuman, racist and unfair treatment, especially against my community, in the era of Dawn Raids.”

The princess added that the government could do a better job of meeting current immigration needs, a comment that drew sustained applause. She said petitions have been submitted to find pathways and residency for those overdue and visa holders.