New Zealand announces plan to get out of lockdowns.
New Zealand, which during most of the pandemic continued a “zero Covid” strategy, announced on Friday a new plan to manage life with the virus and move away from lockdowns, starting once the country meets an ambitious vaccination target.
A new color-coded restriction system will come into effect after 90% of people aged 12 and over receive two doses of a vaccine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference.
With Auckland, the largest city in the country, under a lockdown that lasted nine weeks Due to an outbreak of the Delta variant that has proven extremely difficult to eradicate, authorities in New Zealand have recognized that it may no longer be possible to completely eliminate the virus.
“Delta made it very difficult to maintain our phase-out strategy,” said Ms. Ardern, “but because our long-standing strategy was in question, we also had a new tool. This tool is the vaccine.
Other Asia-Pacific countries have started to reopen after reaching lower immunization levels. Friday, the Australian city of Melbourne ended a lockdown it started in August after authorities reported it had inoculated 70 percent of its eligible population. Singapore has set an 80 percent vaccination target to begin reopening, but has struggled to lift restrictions as cases reappear.
In the New Zealand plan, the highest level of restrictions will be “red”, under which masks will be mandatory in most public places and vaccination certificates will be required in most establishments such as restaurants and places of health. cult, with capacity limits.
At “orange”, companies will not be required to limit the number of people they serve at a time, although vaccination certificates are still widely used. It was only “green” that most businesses could open without requiring customers to produce vaccination certificates.
As of October 22, central Auckland, where the country’s latest outbreak is concentrated, was the only region to report that nearly 90 percent of the eligible population had received the first doses.
New Zealand reported 129 new cases on Friday, its highest daily total since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health.
Auckland would be allowed to go “red” once the three districts within the city’s borders reach the 90 percent target, Ardern said, while the rest of the country goes “orange” once each district has reached 90 percent. target.
Critics attacked the new strategy for failing to make special arrangements for vulnerable groups, including New Zealand’s indigenous Maori population, who have much lower vaccination rates. Just over 47% of eligible Maori received two doses of a vaccine, compared to nearly 70% of the general population.
“The current monocultural strategies are detrimental to Maori and we need frameworks that reflect our worldview,” said Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of the Maori Party. in a report which called for achieving a specific vaccination target for Maori before the country reopens. “The more they tell our people to get vaccinated, the more they don’t want to do it. “
Other critics have said the new targets are not high enough to prevent more deaths.
“The proposed vaccination targets are insufficient to protect the most vulnerable and risk opening up before everyone is safe on an equal footing,” said Julie Anne Genter, member of the Green Party, who pushed for a 95 percent goal.
