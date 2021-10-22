New Zealand announces plan to get out of lockdowns.

New Zealand, which during most of the pandemic continued a “zero Covid” strategy, announced on Friday a new plan to manage life with the virus and move away from lockdowns, starting once the country meets an ambitious vaccination target.

A new color-coded restriction system will come into effect after 90% of people aged 12 and over receive two doses of a vaccine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference.

With Auckland, the largest city in the country, under a lockdown that lasted nine weeks Due to an outbreak of the Delta variant that has proven extremely difficult to eradicate, authorities in New Zealand have recognized that it may no longer be possible to completely eliminate the virus.

“Delta made it very difficult to maintain our phase-out strategy,” said Ms. Ardern, “but because our long-standing strategy was in question, we also had a new tool. This tool is the vaccine.