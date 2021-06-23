New York’s state of emergency will end on Thursday. Takeout alcohol will end with.
New York’s state of emergency will end on Thursday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Wednesday. And with her will go freedom restaurants and bars had to deliver and sell alcoholic drinks to go.
The official end of the state of emergency comes just over a week later Mr. Cuomo relaxed most of the state’s remaining restrictions, welcome the signs of the state’s constant return to normality after more than 53,000 deaths linked to the virus. The sudden halt to freer alcohol sales can be a boon to liquor stores, while also surprising bars and restaurants that have come to rely on the business they’ve generated to weather the pandemic.
“The legislature has not codified the ability of restaurants to offer takeout alcohol,” the New York State Liquor Authority said in an emailed statement, referring to legislation to expand take-out alcohol that state lawmakers failed to act on until the end of their session this month. . “With the state’s declaration of emergency expiring Thursday, all temporary suspensions and guidelines related to the pandemic, including privileges for bars, restaurants and manufacturers to sell take-out drinks, will end after June 24. “
(Bill Crowley, a spokesperson for the authority, noted that bars and restaurants could still deliver and sell takeout beer, as they could before the pandemic.)
The Distilled Spirits Council, a trade association that has lobbied to maintain take-out alcohol sales, said 15 states have passed bills to make them permanent and 12 have extended the period for those sales.
Lisa Hawkins, a council official, expressed dismay that New York was ending the practice. “It is shocking and extremely disappointing that this important source of revenue soon dries up for hotel businesses in New York City,” she said in an email.
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, an association representing restaurants, bars and nightclubs, said many owners believed take-out alcohol would be allowed at least until July 5, as the latest in a series of extensions to the freer selling authorization was due to expire.
Customers who have grown up used to the convenience of tequila on the go, delivery daiquiris and exit wine might also be baffled, Mr Rigie said in an interview. “It’s a shame the state legislature has not continued to support local restaurants and continue to deliver a policy that is very popular with New Yorkers,” he said.
But with restaurants and bars reopening at full capacity and more than 70 percent of the state’s adults having received at at least one dose of a vaccine, some New York City restaurateurs have welcomed the change, which they hope will create more incentive for patrons to spend time and money on-site.
“I want people to come in now, order food and enjoy the place,” said Michael Trenk, Managing Partner of the Baylander steel beach bar and restaurant, located on a disused aircraft carrier docked at West Harlem Piers. “I don’t want you to come in, buy a drink and go. “
Mr. Cuomo declared a state of emergency on March 7, 2020, as New York City became one of the hardest hit places. In mid-March, when it restricted restaurants and bars to take-out and delivery, the New York State Liquor Authority granted “new off-premises privileges,” that is, take away drinks.
The number of viruses declined in the city in the fall, but the state saw a further increase in cases over the holidays and until relatively recently it was still reporting new cases. at a high rate. Buffalo and other cities have also struggled to contain the epidemics. The vaccinations have helped drastically improve the state’s caseload trajectory.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Cuomo said, “The emergency is over. It’s a new chapter.
He said federal guidelines advising people to continue to wear masks in many situations if they are not vaccinated, and in public transit and in settings such as homeless shelters, even if vaccinated, would remain in effect and state and local health departments would be able to ensure that the precautions were followed. He called on New Yorkers to remain “wary and vigilant” of the virus and noted that many have yet to be vaccinated, especially young people.
