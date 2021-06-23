New York’s state of emergency will end on Thursday. Takeout alcohol will end with.

New York’s state of emergency will end on Thursday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Wednesday. And with her will go freedom restaurants and bars had to deliver and sell alcoholic drinks to go.

The official end of the state of emergency comes just over a week later Mr. Cuomo relaxed most of the state’s remaining restrictions, welcome the signs of the state’s constant return to normality after more than 53,000 deaths linked to the virus. The sudden halt to freer alcohol sales can be a boon to liquor stores, while also surprising bars and restaurants that have come to rely on the business they’ve generated to weather the pandemic.

“The legislature has not codified the ability of restaurants to offer takeout alcohol,” the New York State Liquor Authority said in an emailed statement, referring to legislation to expand take-out alcohol that state lawmakers failed to act on until the end of their session this month. . “With the state’s declaration of emergency expiring Thursday, all temporary suspensions and guidelines related to the pandemic, including privileges for bars, restaurants and manufacturers to sell take-out drinks, will end after June 24. “

(Bill Crowley, a spokesperson for the authority, noted that bars and restaurants could still deliver and sell takeout beer, as they could before the pandemic.)