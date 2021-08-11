New York’s new governor faces tough decisions as virus cases increase.
Across New York City, the Delta variant has sparked a wave of new cases and an increase in hospitalizations, presenting new New York Governor Kathy Hochul with a major public health challenge that is expected to worsen by the day she officially takes up her duties in two weeks.
Ms Hochul, who is currently lieutenant governor, declined to say much concrete about the direction she would take regarding state policies on Covid-19 when Governor Andrew M. Cuomo resigns. Mr. Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday after a sexual harassment scandal.
But Ms Hochul, a moderate Democrat in the Buffalo area who has kept a low profile as lieutenant governor, will soon be faced with a series of tough decisions on everything from advice on mask rules to vaccine warrants.
In her first press conference on Wednesday as future governor, Ms Hochul did not say whether she would declare a new state of emergency to respond to the increased transmission, as Mr Cuomo did. last year in March at its peak. the pandemic, a restriction that was only lifted at the end of June from 2021.
She said she would use the next two weeks – while Mr. Cuomo remains governor – to consult with health experts and federal health officials as she develops a plan. She added that increasing vaccinations would be her goal.
“I can assure everyone that we will be looking at all options, but I think the key to overcoming this has been in front of us for months,” she said. “It’s that simple that more people get vaccinated.
Although the number of new infections and hospitalizations recorded each day is well below the peaks of last winter, current totals still represent a dramatic increase since the end of June, when the epidemic appeared to be abating.
On Tuesday, the seven-day average of new infections in New York state reached 3,088, down from a low of 307 on June 26, according to a New York Times Database. Hospitalizations rose to 1,478 from 823 during the same period.
Ms Hochul said she would work in communities that have high infection rates and low immunization rates to tackle vaccine resistance and increase access to vaccines. Current vaccines authorized in the United States protect most fully vaccinated people against the development of severe Covid-19 disease, including the Delta variant.
But getting enough people vaccinated to curb the increase in cases and reduce hospitalizations may require more than just encouragement from authorities.
In New York City, elected leaders have been reluctant to impose a vaccine requirement on workers – whether in hospitals, schools or nursing homes. Instead, many unvaccinated government and healthcare workers are subject to rules requiring them to be tested weekly – or in the case of nursing home workers, monthly.
