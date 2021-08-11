New York’s new governor faces tough decisions as virus cases increase.

Across New York City, the Delta variant has sparked a wave of new cases and an increase in hospitalizations, presenting new New York Governor Kathy Hochul with a major public health challenge that is expected to worsen by the day she officially takes up her duties in two weeks.

Ms Hochul, who is currently lieutenant governor, declined to say much concrete about the direction she would take regarding state policies on Covid-19 when Governor Andrew M. Cuomo resigns. Mr. Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday after a sexual harassment scandal.

But Ms Hochul, a moderate Democrat in the Buffalo area who has kept a low profile as lieutenant governor, will soon be faced with a series of tough decisions on everything from advice on mask rules to vaccine warrants.

In her first press conference on Wednesday as future governor, Ms Hochul did not say whether she would declare a new state of emergency to respond to the increased transmission, as Mr Cuomo did. last year in March at its peak. the pandemic, a restriction that was only lifted at the end of June from 2021.