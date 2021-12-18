New York’s mayor-elect said he would restore solitary confinement on Rikers Island before closing the facility, despite the UN calling the practice “torture”

A sign indicates the location of the Rikers Correctional Center in the East River on March 9, 2021 in New York City.Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has said he will bring back solitary confinement to Rikers Island Prison.

Solitary confinement has been called “torture” by the United Nations.

Rikers Island has always neglected its inmates.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said during a Thursday press conference that he will bring “punitive segregation” back to Rikers Island prison.

Adams, a retired New York Police Department chief, wants to overturn Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision this week move inmates – in all city prisons – solitary confinement, also known as “punitive segregation”, in the general population. De Blasio raised concerns about inhuman treatment and understaffing, according to the New York Daily News.

“So the mayor announced on Dec. 31 that he was going to end punitive segregation,” Adams said.

“They had better take advantage of this one-day reprieve because on January 1, they return to punitive isolation if they commit an act of violence,” he continued at the conference, announces his choice for the new Commissioner of the Department of Correction, Louis Molina.

He argued that violent inmates should be separated from the general population, except in extreme cases, in which case the time of isolation should be limited.

“While you are in prison, you slash a prisoner, [and] aren’t you going to jail? “asked Adams at the press conference.” I mean it doesn’t make sense. If you tell a violent person who slashed an inmate that nothing will get you out of [general] population so as not to slash the other detainees, it sends a terrible message. “

He said he aims for it to be “segregation without being inhuman”, denouncing “the days of being in the hole”. He did not specify what changes would occur.

He called the facility an “embarrassment” – but plans to shut it down eventually, according to the New York Times.

“The mayor-elect and I both want the same thing – a safe environment for our staff and a safe environment for our inmates,” said de Blasio. in a report after Adams’ press conference.

“As part of our plan to end the current form of punitive segregation, we have created special units that separate inmates who commit acts of violence from the general population,” he added.

In segregation, detainees are isolated and indoors for at least 22 hours a day, and detainees may be exposed to inhuman treatment and abuse, according to the United Nations. In 2011, the The United Nations recommended to all countries to abolish solitary confinement.

UN Special Rapporteur on torture Juan E. Méndez called Lonely “torture” and stated that its possible effects – hallucinations, self-managed violence, PTSD and long-lasting mental illness – are “contrary to rehabilitation, the purpose of the penitentiary system”.

Critics such as Corey Stoughton, lawyer in charge of the Legal Aid Society, say Rikers Island is inhuman – citing the lack of access to toilets, showers, food, water and medical care for the New York Mag intelligence.

“Are the new mayors planning the first day?” Bring back torture ”, tweeted board member Tiffany Cabán. “Solitary confinement is widely recognized around the world as a violation of human rights. We must #haltsolitaire, not extend it. “

This year, 16 Rikers inmates have died so far – two of whom have died in the past week. At least five deaths were suicides. Two inmates died immediately after a “compassionate” release, according to an email from the New York City Department of Corrections.

About 83% of Rikers Island inmates are there before their trial, according to NYC Open Data.

New York politicians called it a “humanitarian crisis” and many defenders of detainees ask for the installation to be closed, according to WNBC.

Adams, who will be the city’s second black mayor and is also the co-founder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, says he suffered police brutality as a teenager.

“I didn’t want the children to go through what I went through anymore, so I sought to change from the inside by joining the police,” he said in a statement. New York Times Column.

The United Nations, Mayor-elect Eric Adams and Mayor Bill de Blasio did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

