New York’s lesson for Democrats

Just consider the name Pew chose for the more conservative of the nine classifications that still lean democratically: Devout and Miscellaneous.

The candidate from the periphery

One way to make sense of these models is to focus on social class. Many professionals, with college degrees and above-average incomes, have political views that are either strong to the right or strong to the left, largely aligning with the agendas of one of the two parties. Many working class voters have mixed opinions.

In recent years, working class voters – of all races – have grown uncomfortable with part of the progressivism of the Democratic Party. The estrangement of the white working class from the party is a familiar story now, and it’s a story that certainly involves racism, as Donald Trump’s calls for white identity made evident. Yet the change is not just about racism.

If there was any doubt about it, the 2020 election – when voters of color shifted right – should have cleared it up. And the election of the mayor of New York last week has become the last proof, as my colleague Katie Glueck explained.

Eric Adams ran a campaign with resolutely conservative themes. He presented himself both as a black man who had suffered racism and as a former police officer who would protect the city. “How dare those with their philosophical and intellectual theorizing and class mindset speak of ‘law enforcement theory’? He said in his election night speech. “You don’t know. I know that. I will protect my city.

The more progressive candidates, like Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley, have done well in the upscale Manhattan neighborhoods. Adams leads in the other four boroughs.