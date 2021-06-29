New York’s lesson for Democrats
The Pew Research Center, which conducts some of the best polls in the country, ranks all Americans as in one of the nine different political groups. Categories range from “grassroots conservatives” on the right to “solid liberals” on the left, with a mix of more complex groups in the middle.
I recently thought about Pew’s classifications, as they highlight one of the Democratic Party’s greatest challenges. They also help explain the results of the mayors of New York.
Of Pew’s nine groups, the most left-wing group – the solid Liberals – accounted for 19% of registered voters in 2017 (when Pew last did a full update of his categories). These voters have the sights you would expect: strongly in favor of access to abortion, affirmative action, immigration, business regulation, a generous social safety net, and higher taxes for the rich.
And who are these solid Liberals? They are disproportionate university graduates with above-average incomes. They are also very white.
Strong Liberals are not as white as most Republican-leaning groups in Pew’s classification system, but they are less racially diverse than more moderate Democratic-leaning groups. The strong Liberals are also the most educated of the nine groups, and they are essentially tied to the grassroots Conservatives as the highest income group.
The squad image
Much of the recent political energy within the Democratic Party has come from strong Liberals. They are active on social networks and in protest movements like the anti-Trump resistance. They played a major role in the presidential campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as in the rise of “The Squad”, the six proudly progressive members of the House, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
These six members of the House in particular are people of color, as are many leading progressive activists. This has fueled a perception among some Democrats that the party’s left flank is disproportionately black, Hispanic, and Asian American.
But the opposite is true, as Pew’s data clearly shows.
Black, Hispanic and Asian American voters are to the right of White Democrats on many issues. Many voters of color are skeptical of immigration and free trade. They prioritize border security, as well as some abortion restrictions. They are concerned about crime and oppose cuts to police funding. They are religious.
Just consider the name Pew chose for the more conservative of the nine classifications that still lean democratically: Devout and Miscellaneous.
The candidate from the periphery
One way to make sense of these models is to focus on social class. Many professionals, with college degrees and above-average incomes, have political views that are either strong to the right or strong to the left, largely aligning with the agendas of one of the two parties. Many working class voters have mixed opinions.
In recent years, working class voters – of all races – have grown uncomfortable with part of the progressivism of the Democratic Party. The estrangement of the white working class from the party is a familiar story now, and it’s a story that certainly involves racism, as Donald Trump’s calls for white identity made evident. Yet the change is not just about racism.
If there was any doubt about it, the 2020 election – when voters of color shifted right – should have cleared it up. And the election of the mayor of New York last week has become the last proof, as my colleague Katie Glueck explained.
Eric Adams ran a campaign with resolutely conservative themes. He presented himself both as a black man who had suffered racism and as a former police officer who would protect the city. “How dare those with their philosophical and intellectual theorizing and class mindset speak of ‘law enforcement theory’? He said in his election night speech. “You don’t know. I know that. I will protect my city.
The more progressive candidates, like Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley, have done well in the upscale Manhattan neighborhoods. Adams leads in the other four boroughs.
“The mid-level black voter is not AOC and is actually closer to Eric Adams,” Hakeem Jefferson, Stanford University political scientist, said to my colleague Lisa Lerer. “What makes more sense to people who are often wary of broad political demands is something that sits more in the middle.”
The bottom line
To win elections and hold national power, the Democratic Party does not only need to win a majority of the votes. Due to gerrymandering, electoral college and Senate structure, Democrats must win some points more than 50 percent. It is not easy. And that requires appealing to working class voters from all racial groups.
The good news for the party is that public opinion data shows that a clear majority of Americans lean to the left on economic issues and are much more moderate on social issues than many Republicans.
The bad news for the Democratic Party is that this national majority is not as liberal as many prominent Democratic activists and politicians. It is not clear whether these activists and politicians are prepared to moderate their positions to win more elections.
For more: New York election officials are publish choice results today of the mayoral race, probably showing whether Adams, Wiley, or Garcia won.
