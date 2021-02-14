New Yorkers with multiple health conditions now eligible for vaccination

New Yorkers with chronic health conditions that made them eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine flooded a state website and call center on Sunday morning, leaving many unable to schedule appointments immediately in mass vaccination centers.

State officials said on Sunday that 73,000 appointments were scheduled for 11:30 a.m., while 500,000 people were eligible online. screening tool necessary to make appointments. Thousands of people were in virtual waiting rooms that could accommodate up to 8,000 people per vaccination site. Once those waiting rooms are full, people attempting to make appointments should try again later.

Richard Azzopardi, senior adviser to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, said demand was high, but “our infrastructure has remained in place and intact.” He said the state’s ability to make appointments depends on the vaccine supply, which is steadily increasing.

Officials said the new criteria, which include chronic health conditions like obesity and hypertension, made four million more New Yorkers eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. They are joining a growing number of people in the state who are eligible for the vaccine despite a supply shortage.