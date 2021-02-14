New Yorkers with chronic illnesses can now sign up for the vaccine.

Starting Sunday, New Yorkers with chronic health conditions such as obesity and hypertension can schedule their appointments to get the Covid-19 vaccine at state-run mass vaccination sites. They are joining a growing number of people in the state who are eligible for the vaccine despite a supply shortage.

Those who are now eligible include adults who have certain health conditions that may increase their risk severe illness or death from coronavirus. Besides obesity and hypertension, other conditions that would qualify New Yorkers for the vaccine include lung disease and cancer, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced this month. It also made pregnancy a qualifying condition.

Appointments for people in this group can be scheduled as early as Monday, although most people will likely face a long wait as vaccine doses are now scarce. New Yorkers must provide proof of their condition with a doctor’s note, signed certification or medical documentation, Cuomo said.

“While this is a big step forward in ensuring that the most vulnerable among us have access to this life-saving vaccine, it’s no secret that whenever you come across such a scarce resource, there are will be attempted fraud and gambling systems, ”Cuomo said in a statement.