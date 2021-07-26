New York will require city employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly by mid-September.

However, the city’s largest civil service workers union said on Monday that there were still steps to be taken before agreeing to the testing requirement.

A city stirs As New York begins its post-pandemic life, we explore the lasting impact of Covid on the city.

“The weekly tests are clearly subject to mandatory negotiations,” Henry Garrido, executive director of the DC37 union, said in a statement. “New York City is a union city, and it cannot be ignored. “

Nearly five million New York City residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but the speed of inoculations has slowed. Two million adult New Yorkers remain unvaccinated. the number of virus cases rose to over 800 on average per day, more than triple the daily average at the end of June.

Mr de Blasio was among the first large city mayors to open schools for all in-person instruction last fall, and he announced in May that the city’s public schools would reopen for full-time live instruction in September, without distance learning option. This made New York one of the first major school systems to declare a return to fully normal schooling for the next school year.

But parents and educators have expressed anxiety in recent weeks as the city’s average test positivity rate has risen. Some parents say they are worried that the new school year will face major disruptions, as it did last year, and some teachers say they are concerned about returning to classrooms with an increase in cases.

The city’s education department estimates that about 60 percent of its employees are vaccinated, about the same rate as employees at the city’s public hospitals. Vaccination rates appear to be lower in the police department, which administered the vaccine to 43 percent of its members. The city’s fire department has an immunization rate of around 55%.

New York City’s vaccination rate as a whole is 65 percent for adults, better than the national average, but there are some neighborhoods where the rate is below 40 percent.