New York will expand the opening of sports and arts venues for the baseball season, the governor said.

According to city ​​health data, the average weekly rate of positive tests has hovered around 6.5 percent over the past few days and has not fallen below 6 percent in more than three months. City officials said new virus variants likely prevented the positivity rate from falling further, and on Thursday Mayor Bill de Blasio said questions about the variants were a reason to delay plans to reopen the city. the state.

Update March 18, 2021, 8:40 p.m. ET

Although the number of virus-related hospitalizations in New York state remains lower than it was at the start of the year, when the state saw a surge linked to holiday gatherings, it remains significantly higher than it was last summer, when the state had stricter restrictions in place.

4,582 people were hospitalized on Wednesday, up from a recent peak of 8,991 on Jan.21, state data showed. As of August 30, the state recorded just 418 hospitalizations.

Deaths linked to the virus followed a similar trend. On Wednesday, the state has recorded an average of 89 deaths per day over the past seven days, according to the Times database, up from 198 on January 20.

Mr. Cuomo pointed to the sustained decline in recent months as cause for optimism.

“Covid is going down. Vaccine rates are increasing, ”Cuomo said Thursday. “Start looking to the future aggressively, and let’s come back to life and life. And make this economy work, because it is safe. “

He also left the state’s mask mandate in place and demanded that reopening businesses adhere to significant capacity limits, safety requirements and a social distancing protocol.

At sporting events, participants will be required to provide a negative coronavirus test result or proof that they have been vaccinated, similar to the requirements the state put in place for a Buffalo Bills playoff game in January, said Mr. Cuomo.