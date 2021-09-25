New York weighs in using the National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul plans to bring in the National Guard and recruit medical professionals from other states to cover looming staff shortages at hospitals and other facilities as the likelihood increases that dozens of Thousands of healthcare workers will miss state deadlines for mandatory vaccinations.
In a report Released on Saturday, the governor’s office said Ms Hochul was preparing an executive order to declare a state of emergency that “would allow qualified medical professionals licensed in other states or countries, recent graduates, retirees and alumni health professionals practicing in New York State.
Other options, the statement said, included calling on medically trained National Guard members to provide care and work with the federal government to deploy disaster medical assistance teams, which are managed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.
New York State is one of the first major testing grounds for stricter vaccination orders across the country in the healthcare industry. California and Maine have also set deadlines for vaccinating healthcare workers. President Biden has said his administration will publish a national immunization mandate that should ultimately reach some 17 million health workers in hospitals and other institutions that accept Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.
Employees in New York City hospitals and nursing homes are due to receive a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by 11:59 p.m. Monday evening, while workers in home care, hospices and other care facilities for adults must do so before October 7th. , in accordance with state regulations and a warrant issued on August 16 by former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.
State vaccination figures show that as of Wednesday, 16 percent of the approximately 450,000 state hospital workers, or about 70,000, were not fully immunized. The data shows that 15 percent of staff in nursing facilities qualified and 14 percent of workers in adult care facilities are also not fully vaccinated, which represents about 25,000 other workers.
Eileen Toback, Executive Director of the New York Union of Professional Nurses, who represents 1,500 nurses in Manhattan and has supported the vaccination mandate, said she appreciated that Ms Hochul was trying to address possible staff shortages. But Ms Toback criticized the state for publishing the plan just 48 hours before thousands of healthcare workers lost their jobs.
“It could be devastating, especially when hospitals have only the exact number they need,” said Ms. Toback. “There is no fat on this bone.”
Ms Toback said about 5 percent of her union members had not been vaccinated. “I believe a lot of unvaccinated workers, not just nurses, are banking on the fact that they are so necessary that they won’t be fired, and they’re holding on,” she said.
The governor’s office said workers made redundant because they refused to be vaccinated were not eligible for unemployment insurance unless they provided a doctor-approved request for medical accommodation.
Announcing New York’s determination to meet its deadline, Ms Hochul said: “We are still in a battle against Covid to protect our loved ones, and we must fight with all the tools at our disposal.” She also praised the vast majority of state health workers for getting vaccinated and urged “all other unvaccinated health workers to do so now so that they can continue providing care.”
The Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents about 140 health systems and 55 nursing homes, had not released a response to the governor’s plan but supported the deadline for vaccination of healthcare workers, signaling that staff shortages can be managed.
Michael AL Balboni, executive director of the Greater New York Health Care Facilities Association, which represents about 80 nursing homes in the metropolitan area, applauded the governor’s efforts to vaccinate more healthcare workers, but expressed concern regarding staff shortages.
Understanding the mandates of vaccines and masks in the United States
-
- Vaccination rules. On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration Granted Full Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Coronavirus Vaccine for those aged 16 and over, paving the way for an increase in terms of office in both the public and private sectors. Private companies have been increasingly compulsory vaccines for employees. Such mandates are legally authorized and have been confirmed in legal challenges.
- Mask rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July advised that all Americans, regardless of their immunization status, wear masks in indoor public places in areas affected by epidemics, a reversal of directions he proposed in May. See where the CDC guidelines would apply, and or states have instituted their own mask policies. The battle over masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state bans.
- College and universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden.
- Schools. The two California and New York City introduced vaccination mandates for educational staff. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-aged children are opposed to compulsory vaccines for students, but have been more supportive of mask mandates for students, teachers, and staff who do not have their vaccines.
- Hospitals and medical centers. Many hospitals and large healthcare systems require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even among their workforce.
- New York City. Proof of vaccination is required from workers and customers to indoor dining room, gymnasiums, shows and other indoor situations, although the application does not start until September 13. Teachers and other education workers in the city’s vast school system will have to have at least one dose of vaccine by September 27, with no possibility of weekly testing. City hospital employees must also get vaccinated or be tested weekly. Similar rules are in place for New York State employees.
- At the federal level. Pentagon says it will seek to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for the country 1.3 million soldiers in active service “at the latest” by mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees it should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements, and restrictions on most trips.
“This is a paradox, in that in trying to protect residents and staff, you don’t have enough people to provide the services and you could be putting people at risk,” Mr. Balboni.
Ms Toback said retirees and others could play a role in helping alleviate shortages, as they did at the start of the pandemic. But she said replacement workers weren’t replacing experienced nurses who worked at the same hospital “13 shifts a month, every month, for years.”
“Nurses have been through a lot – they’re exhausted – and while we understand the need for what we need to get through this pandemic, it only hits people when they’re down,” Ms. Toback said. .
Northwell Health, which operates 19 hospitals in the state, said in a statement that it “wants to reassure the public that patient care will not be affected” by the warrant and that it is working on contingency plans for meet staffing needs.
Unvaccinated Northwell Health employees have been told they could be made redundant if they don’t receive at least their first dose of vaccine on time, the statement said.
“We are optimistic that we will soon be able to provide fully immunized staff to our patients and the communities we serve,” the statement said.
Michael Levenson contributed reporting.
Source link