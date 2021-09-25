New York weighs in using the National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul plans to bring in the National Guard and recruit medical professionals from other states to cover looming staff shortages at hospitals and other facilities as the likelihood increases that dozens of Thousands of healthcare workers will miss state deadlines for mandatory vaccinations.

In a report Released on Saturday, the governor’s office said Ms Hochul was preparing an executive order to declare a state of emergency that “would allow qualified medical professionals licensed in other states or countries, recent graduates, retirees and alumni health professionals practicing in New York State.

Other options, the statement said, included calling on medically trained National Guard members to provide care and work with the federal government to deploy disaster medical assistance teams, which are managed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

New York State is one of the first major testing grounds for stricter vaccination orders across the country in the healthcare industry. California and Maine have also set deadlines for vaccinating healthcare workers. President Biden has said his administration will publish a national immunization mandate that should ultimately reach some 17 million health workers in hospitals and other institutions that accept Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.