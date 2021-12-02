World
New York State discovers five cases of Omicron variant – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Several cases of omicron a variant of the coronavirus has been detected in new YorkHealth officials said Thursday, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant upon his return to Minnesota.
In addition to the congressman, health officials said tests showed five other people recently infected with Covid-19 had the variant. They included a person from the Long Island suburb who had recently traveled to South Africa, residents of Brooklyn and Queens and another case possibly related to travel.
“No reason to be alarmed. We just want to make sure the public is aware of the information when we receive it,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the geographic spread of positive tests suggested the variant was undergoing “community spread” in the city and was not linked to any particular event.
The news came a day after the United States announced that its first case of the variant had been detected in California, in a person who had recently traveled to South Africa.
Authorities on Thursday reported another case in a Colorado woman who had recently visited southern Africa.
The Anime NYC 2021 convention from November 19 to 21 drew around 50,000 people, according to event organizers, and attendees were required to wear masks and prove that they had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. .
Officials in New York said they were working to reunite with attendees at the convention, held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as New York City prepared to host the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and was preparing for crowds of tourists to return after the United States. open to international travelers who have been vaccinated.
Officials in the city of 8.8 million people said they expected it to be only a matter of time before the new variant was reported in the city. City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi urged those who attended the event to get tested.
“We should assume that there is a community spread of the variant in our city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.
The Minnesota man began to experience mild symptoms on November 22. He had been vaccinated and given a booster shot in early November, according to health officials in his home state. He requested a Covid-19 test on November 24 and his symptoms improved, officials said.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the man had not traveled outside of the United States recently.
“Just given the timing… it seems entirely possible, perhaps most likely, that this transmission happened at the arena convention in New York City, but it’s not final,” said Malcolm.
November 22 was the same day the person infected in the California case returned from South Africa to the United States. The Californian traveler, who was vaccinated, developed mild symptoms and tested positive on Monday.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health officials suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.
The Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it can compare to the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists are also studying how well existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.
Scientists in South Africa reported it for the first time, but the samples came from several countries in southern Africa. And health officials in the Netherlands now say it was found there before detection in South Africa.
As the comfort of air travel returns, it is inevitable that new variants like omicron will spread from country to country and state to state, said epidemiologist Prof Danielle Ompad. at the School of Global Public Health at New York University.
“We shouldn’t panic, but we should be worried,” she said.
Hochul said the case involving the visitor from Minnesota underscored the need for all eligible people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or receive a booster if they haven’t already.
“There is a way to go after these New Yorkers, to get vaccinated, to get boosted and to prepare,” the Democrat said.
Japanese Consul General in New York, Kanji Yamanouchi, delivered the opening speech at the convention.
A spokesperson for the consulate said Yamanouchi was vaccinated and received a booster about three weeks ago. He said consulate staff had been tested as a precaution.
“He had absolutely no problem with his health,” consulate spokesman Kenju Murakami said, noting Thursday that it had been nearly two weeks.
A convention website says Anime NYC is put together by Leftfield Media, an event company based in Shelton, Connecticut. A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment.
Peter Tatara, its founder and event director, posed the questions to company spokespersons. He said he had been tested “several times” since the event.
New York City Council Ben Kallos, who appeared at the event with the Japanese ambassador, said a rapid antigen test performed on Thursday showed he was negative for the virus.
“I can attest to the fact that my vaccine has been checked and I have received a bracelet, and that the person who tested positive for omicron has also been fully vaccinated,” Kallos said, urging his “fellow fans to anime “to get tested. “So this is going to show you that even when you follow all the precautions, we still see revolutionary cases. ”
