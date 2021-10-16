Robert Durst watches jurors as he appears in an Inglewood courtroom with his attorneys for the prosecution’s first closing arguments in the murder trial of the New York real estate scion who is charged with the murder of longtime friend Susan Bermans in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. Inglewood Courthouse on Wednesday September 8, 2021 in Inglewood, CA.

New York in disgrace real estate heir Robert Durst has contracted Covid-19 and is currently on a ventilator, his lawyer told NBC News.

“All we know, he has tested positive for Covid-19, he is in the hospital and on a ventilator,” Dick DeGuerin said at the point of sale. “He looked horrible Thursday, the worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having trouble breathing, he was having trouble speaking.”

The diagnosis comes just two days after Durst, 78, was life sentence for murdering a close friend over twenty years ago. Sworn Durst doomed last month in the death of Susan Berman, who was shot in the back of the neck at her home on December 23, 2000.

Prosecutors said Berman was supposed to tell police about a false alibi she allegedly gave to the estate heir after his wife went missing in 1982. (Kathie Durst was never found and was presumed dead. )

Durst then went into hiding in Galveston, Texas, where he disguised himself as a woman named Dorothy Ciner, NBC News reported.

Durst also killed and dismembered his neighbor, Morris Black, in September 2001 in Texas, but he was acquitted by the court on allegations of self-defense.

However, the spotlight on Durst was brought back following a 2015 HBO series, “The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst,” where he appeared to confess to the murders.

A microphone Durst was wearing was recording him in the bathroom, whispering to himself, “You’re caught! What did I do? I killed them all, of course.”

Durst was arrested in New Orleans in 2015.