New York public schools have seen very low transmission of the virus as cases in the city increase, a study has found.

New York City public schools have seen remarkably low transmission of the virus compared to the rate of positive test results citywide in the months following the reopening of the nation’s largest school system for thousands of students. students, according to a major new peer-reviewed study in the medical journal Pediatrics.
Of the more than 200,000 people who were tested in the city’s school buildings from October to December, only 0.4% of the tests came back positive for the coronavirus. This was at a time when cases of the virus were on the rise in the community.
And even when cases were detected, relatively few close contacts in the school ended up testing positive for the virus during the same period: 0.5% of school contacts who quarantined themselves contracted the virus. virus.
“In-person learning in New York City public schools was not associated with an increase in the prevalence or overall incidence of Covid-19 infection compared to the community at large,” wrote the study authors. The study was led by Dr Jay Varma, Senior Health Advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Still, school-based testing has been hit and miss, so it has focused more on identifying asymptomatic cases, while many New Yorkers who have been tested outside of schools either had symptoms or had been exposed to the virus.
Mr de Blasio reopened classrooms last September, months before many other large districts, especially in the northeast and on the west coast. The city closed schools in November as cases of the virus increased and gradually reopened throughout the winter and spring. Yet the vast majority of students in the city’s schools, around 700,000 children, chose to learn at home for the remainder of the school year.
The mayor has come under heavy criticism for his willingness to reopen schools, and families and educators were widely concerned that he was not yet safe to return to school buildings. But the strict security measures the city has put in place, including the required masking, social distancing between students and teachers, and weekly random testing appear to have helped keep positivity rates in schools extremely low, according to the study.
“We have said that our public school buildings are among the safest places in New York City – and we have the numbers to back it up,” de Blasio said in a statement Wednesday.
