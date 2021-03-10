New York public schools have seen very low transmission of the virus as cases in the city increase, a study has found.

New York City public schools have seen remarkably low transmission of the virus compared to the rate of positive test results citywide in the months following the reopening of the nation’s largest school system for thousands of students. students, according to a major new peer-reviewed study in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Of the more than 200,000 people who were tested in the city’s school buildings from October to December, only 0.4% of the tests came back positive for the coronavirus. This was at a time when cases of the virus were on the rise in the community.

And even when cases were detected, relatively few close contacts in the school ended up testing positive for the virus during the same period: 0.5% of school contacts who quarantined themselves contracted the virus. virus.

“In-person learning in New York City public schools was not associated with an increase in the prevalence or overall incidence of Covid-19 infection compared to the community at large,” wrote the study authors. The study was led by Dr Jay Varma, Senior Health Advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio.