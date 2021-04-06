New York public school students can opt for standardized testing again this year.

Students in the public school system in New York City, the largest district in the United States, will be able to take standardized tests this year, a process that has been significantly disrupted due to the pandemic. For the first time, New York City will be asking families to take the state math and English exams, which all students in grades 3 through 8 are typically invited to take in the spring. Last year, those exams were completely canceled when schools in the city were closed as New York City became a global center of the pandemic.

Although some city and state education officials have asked for a waiver from the federal government to cancel exams again this year, President Biden’s administration is forcing states to offer tests. The New York solution – asking parents to choose their children to take the test – will undoubtedly mean that fewer students will take the exams this year compared to the number in previous years.

The smaller test score data will significantly disrupt at least two years of state testing, making it difficult to track student progress over time on those exams. It is not clear whether eighth-graders applying to academically selective high schools will need test scores to be admitted.

A relatively small percentage of the city’s students refuse exams each year, part of a nationwide test-denial movement known as withdrawal. Both face-to-face and distance-learning students who choose to participate in standardized tests will show up to their school buildings for their scheduled exam over a range of dates in April and May.