New York prosecutors get Trump tax records: spokesperson – Times of India
NEW YORK: new York prosecutors investigating the former president Donald trumpThe company ‘s finances received its tax returns following a marathon legal battle, a spokesperson said Thursday.
“Our office got the files on Monday,” said Danny Frost, spokesperson for Manhattan District attorney Cyrus Vance, told AFP.
Vance’s office got the returns after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected a last-ditch offer by Trump’s lawyers to block publication of the files.
The prosecutor is investigating covert payments made to two women who claim to have had dealings with Trump and possible fraud.
Vance, a Democrat, fought for over a year to get the eight-year returns.
He issued a subpoena to Trump’s accountants, Mazars USA, in August 2019, ordering the company to provide documents dating back to 2011.
Vance’s investigation initially focused on payments made before the 2016 presidential election to two women who claim to have had a relationship with Trump, including pornstar Stormy Daniels.
But the state-level investigation is also now examining possible allegations of tax evasion and insurance and banking fraud.
Trump, who left the White House last month, called the investigation “a continuation of the greatest political witch-hunt in our country’s history.”
U.S. presidents are not required by law to disclose personal financial details, but every U.S. executive since Richard Nixon has.
Trump has repeatedly said he will release them pending an audit, but ultimately broke with tradition.
Vance investigators interviewed former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to making quiet payments to the two women.
The ex-lawyer told Congress that Trump and his company artificially inflated and devalued their assets to both get bank loans and cut taxes.
If Trump were indicted and convicted, he could be sentenced to jail time. Unlike federal offenses, state crimes are not subject to presidential pardon.
Investigators also recently interviewed employees at Deutsche Bank, which has long supported the former president and the Trump organization, US media reported.
They also spoke to staff at Trump’s insurance broker Aon.
Vance’s investigation takes place behind closed doors before a grand jury.
It’s unclear if and when this will lead to a prosecution, which is said to be the first from a former US president.
In July, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s argument that, as sitting president, he was immune from prosecution.
Trump’s lawyers then took issue with the scope of the requested documents, saying it was too broad.
