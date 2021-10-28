New York predicts a shortage of police and firefighters as the vaccination deadline approaches.
New York City officials are bracing for a staff shortage, revising schedules and making contingency plans, fearing thousands of police and firefighters will stay home when the vaccination mandate for them. City workers will take effect Monday.
The mandate, set by Mayor Bill de Blasio, requires city employees to get vaccinated against at least the coronavirus or take unpaid leave. But employees of some city agencies stubbornly resisted the vaccination.
About 65% of firefighters and 75% of police department workers said they received at least one dose of the vaccine on Wednesday, city officials said.
Mr de Blasio, a Democrat in his second term, predicted on Thursday that many city workers would get a last-minute chance. He said New Yorkers would be safe and city agencies would weather the storm if some employees did not show up for work due to the warrant.
“I have no doubts,” said de Blasio. “We expected a lot of vaccinations to happen near the end of the deadline. We also know that a lot of people make a decision once they really realize they won’t get paid.
Almost all workers in the city are required to show proof of vaccination by Friday evening and cannot report to work on Monday without it.
Hundreds of protesters appeared outside Gracie Mansion on Thursday morning to oppose the vaccine’s mandate. Many wore sweatshirts and shirts with the engine and scale numbers of firefighters from across town. Union leaders at the demonstration sang “Hold the line! And warned that New Yorkers would be in danger if unvaccinated firefighters and paramedics were sent home.
The city’s largest police union warned on Wednesday – after a state judge rejected their request for an injunction against the warrant – that the city was facing a “real crisis” and that New Yorkers should blame M. de Blasio for “any shortfall in city services.” . “
The warrant, the union said, “not only violates the rights of police officers – it will inevitably result in fewer cops available to protect our city.”
Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a television interview wednesday that the police department was preparing for potentially significant officer shortages, including requiring officers to double work and work overtime. “It’s minute by minute at this point,” he said.
Fire Marshal Daniel A. Nigro said in a statement Wednesday that he was “unhappy” that some of his workers refused to comply with the warrant. Firefighters are preparing for the 20% absence of ambulances on the streets and the closing of a fifth of fire stations on Monday.
“We will use all means at our disposal, including mandatory overtime, mutual assistance from other EMS providers and significant changes to our members’ schedules,” he said.
Firefighters said they had held virtual meetings with uniformed staff, urging them to get vaccinated. Officials plan to require overtime for some employees and will reassign others from clerical roles to field positions. Authorities also canceled vacations scheduled after November 1.
Correctional officers in uniform have an additional month – until December 1 – to be vaccinated. Mr de Blasio said they were not included in the November 1 deadline due to a severe staff shortage at the Rikers Island prison complex.
Sean Piccoli contributed reporting.
