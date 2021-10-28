New York predicts a shortage of police and firefighters as the vaccination deadline approaches.

New York City officials are bracing for a staff shortage, revising schedules and making contingency plans, fearing thousands of police and firefighters will stay home when the vaccination mandate for them. City workers will take effect Monday.

The mandate, set by Mayor Bill de Blasio, requires city employees to get vaccinated against at least the coronavirus or take unpaid leave. But employees of some city agencies stubbornly resisted the vaccination.

About 65% of firefighters and 75% of police department workers said they received at least one dose of the vaccine on Wednesday, city officials said.

Mr de Blasio, a Democrat in his second term, predicted on Thursday that many city workers would get a last-minute chance. He said New Yorkers would be safe and city agencies would weather the storm if some employees did not show up for work due to the warrant.