New York mayor-elect promises to receive first Bitcoin paychecks

“NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry,” Eric Adams said on Twitter Thursday.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has said he will take his first three Bitcoin paychecks when he takes over as mayor in January.

“NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast growing innovative industries,” he said on Twitter Thursday.

Adams, a Democrat, said he wanted to make New York a crypto-friendly city and wanted to explore a New York room similar to Miami. In an interview on Bloomberg Radio after being elected mayor on November 2, he bet on a “friendly competition” with the mayor of Miami, who was the first to set up a cryptocurrency known as CityCoin.

“He’s got a MiamiCoin that’s doing very well – we’re going to be looking in the direction to make it happen,” Adams said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio on Wednesday. He promised to “look at what is preventing the growth of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in our city.”




