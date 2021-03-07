New York lawmaker says Cuomo ‘must step down’

Pressure is mounting on Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces increased pressure to step down after being accused by several women of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

In a statement shared by local media on Sunday, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​said accounts of alleged wrongdoing against Cuomo “were out of government business “.

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and still faces its societal, health and economic impacts. We must rule without daily distraction. For the good of the state, Governor Cuomo must resign, ”she said.

Several women have come forward in recent weeks to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment and misconduct, including inappropriate comments of a sexual nature, as well as unwanted sexual advances.

Cuomo, who has gained national attention for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, has also been criticized after US media reported that its key collaborators have obscured the true number of people killed by the coronavirus in nursing homes across the state.

“We have allegations of sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding COVID-19 nursing home data and questions about building a large infrastructure project,” said Stewart- Cousins ​​in his press release.

State Assembly Speaker Carl E Heastie also spoke on Sunday about the allegations, which he described as “deeply disturbing” and having “no place in government, at the venue of work or elsewhere ”.

“I, too, share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins ​​regarding the governor’s ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges ahead and I think it is time for the governor to give serious thought to the possibility of effectively meeting the needs of the people of New York, ”Heastie said in a statement, as reported by media. local.

While Cuomo initially denied any wrongdoing, he said on February 28 that he “never intended to offend anyone or cause harm.”

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel feelings that I never wanted,” he said. said in a statement at the time.

Last week he excuse and said he would cooperate with an investigation into his conduct, but that he would not resign.

He reiterated this position on Sunday, telling reporters on a conference call that it would be “undemocratic” for him to step down.

“They don’t crush the will of the people, they can’t cancel the election,” Cuomo said, when asked about members of his own party calling for his resignation. “I was elected by the people of New York State. I was not elected by politicians.