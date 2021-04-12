New York is ending the obligation to quarantine international travelers, but recommends that they do so.

New York will no longer require the quarantine of international travelers arriving in the state although it continues to recommend that they do so, according to new direction published by the Department of Health.

The change was aimed at bringing the state into line with re travelCongratulations published earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In this guide for international and domestic travel, the CDC said people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel safely “at low risk to themselves” but should still follow public health precautions such as wearing of masks. Federal health officials have also said they prefer all people to avoid travel as the virus threat remains so high in the United States. The CDC also cited a lack of vaccine coverage in other countries and concerns about the potential introduction and spread of new variants of the virus that are more prevalent overseas.

The CDC currently requires all international travelers arriving in the United States to show proof of a recent negative test result before boarding their flights. When fully vaccinated Americans travel overseas, they only need a coronavirus test or quarantine if the country where they are going to require it. However, the guidelines state that they must have a coronavirus test before boarding a flight back to the United States, and they should be retested three to five days after their return.