New York is adopting CDC mask guidelines and New Jersey will abandon distance learning.

The Democratic governors of New York and New Jersey took important steps on Monday towards fully reopening their states.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York would lift several mask requirements starting Wednesday and Gov. Philip D. Murphy said New Jersey public school students would no longer be able to learn remotely from September.

Mr. Cuomo’s announcement was in line with the news advice for people who have been vaccinated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week. “No masks, no social distancing,” he said of the policy that goes into effect Wednesday for those vaccinated.

Masks will always be needed in nursing homes, schools, health care facilities, and on public transportation. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, he told a press conference at Radio City Music Hall in Midtown Manhattan.