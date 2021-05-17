New York is adopting CDC mask guidelines and New Jersey will abandon distance learning.
The Democratic governors of New York and New Jersey took important steps on Monday towards fully reopening their states.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York would lift several mask requirements starting Wednesday and Gov. Philip D. Murphy said New Jersey public school students would no longer be able to learn remotely from September.
Mr. Cuomo’s announcement was in line with the news advice for people who have been vaccinated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week. “No masks, no social distancing,” he said of the policy that goes into effect Wednesday for those vaccinated.
Masks will always be needed in nursing homes, schools, health care facilities, and on public transportation. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, he told a press conference at Radio City Music Hall in Midtown Manhattan.
The move goes hand in hand with the planned lifting of most capacity restrictions in offices, museums, restaurants and shops on Wednesday. It was important, however, given long-standing restrictions on one of the hardest-hit cities in the United States. At the same time, California maintains its rule of wearing masks in all indoor environments outside the home for four weeks, until June 15.
In addition, the city’s metro system returned 24 hour service on Monday. There have been more than a year of nightly closures during the coronavirus pandemic to give more time to clean and disinfect trains, stations and equipment. It was the longest planned stop since the opening of the metro in 1904.
Monday, 52% of New Yorkers has received at least one dose of vaccine and 43 percent were fully inoculated.
People living in busier public places should continue to wear masks, Cuomo said, referring to school students, transit passengers and people living in homeless shelters.
In New Jersey, some of the larger school districts have yet to reopen to all students, and many families continue to keep their children at home.
New Jersey recorded 1263 cases of transmission at school virus since schools began reopening in September, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. Less than 1% of K-12 students and teachers had a case of coronavirus linked to transmission in school, while the positivity rate among the general population was 11%.
In Massachusetts, distance learning options were eliminated last month for primary and middle school students, and Connecticut will not force schools to offer distance learning next school year.
New York is hosting the upcoming NBA playoff games at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where at least 50% of the seats will be reserved for those who have been vaccinated, Governor Cuomo said. Masks and social distancing will be required in the section for unvaccinated fans.
Mr Cuomo said the Tribeca Festival will return next month and its final night will be held at Radio City Music Hall with full capacity for vaccinated moviegoers and no masks required. The New York Marathon will come back in November at 60% capacity, or around 33,000 runners.
Guidelines released by the CDC on Thursday said it was no longer necessary for fully vaccinated people to mask themselves or maintain social distancing in many contexts. The change is gone public confusion and raised objections from some local officials and unions, including the largest union of registered nurses in the country. A number of large US retailers have already lifted mask requirements, essentially turning to an honor system that relies on unvaccinated people to keep their masks in public.
Businesses in New York can still set individual policies and some will require masks. They don’t have to do vaccination checks.
“They can check, they can ask at the door, they can ask when you’re sitting at the table, or not,” Cuomo said. “There is no mandatory compliance that the state imposes on private sellers.”
The state health department maintains its recommendation to wear masks indoors where the immunization status of people nearby is not known. It applies to retail stores, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, family entertainment and entertainment, barber shops, barber shops and other services personal, among others.
Bryan Pietsch contributed reporting.
