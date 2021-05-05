New York Governor outlines new seating rules for vaccinated baseball fans and says Broadway will begin reopening on September 14.
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday that baseball fans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will soon be able to take advantage of the social-distancing-free seating arrangement at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, and that spectators who turn up get vaccinated in either stadium during a match will get a free ticket.
As of May 19, the same day, the State end most capacity restrictions for businesses, fully vaccinated people will be allowed to sit in sections of the stadiums where each seat can be occupied, but they will need to wear masks. They may also be accompanied by unvaccinated children under the age of 16, who must also wear masks.
People who have not been vaccinated will sit in sections where only one-third of the seats can be occupied, and will have to observe six-foot social distancing rules. Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, home of the Mets, are mass vaccination sites, and both stadiums will offer a voucher for a free ticket to people who are vaccinated there on match days, such as a encouragement to receive the vaccine.
“You take a vaccine, get a voucher, you can go to this game,” New York Yankees president Randy Levine said at Mr. Cuomo’s press conference. “If this game is full, you can go tomorrow night, go to a game of your choice.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot, will be offered to match participants, the governor said, so they don’t have to schedule a follow-up appointment.
Social distancing, ability rules and other safety measures vary widely by stadium in the Major League to another, due to different local regulations and individual team decisions.
Mr. Cuomo also announced that Broadway shows would start selling tickets on Thursday for shows at full capacity with performances starting September 14.
Broadway, home to 41 theaters with 600 to 1,900 seats, attracted 14.6 million people who spent $ 1.758 billion on tickets in 2019. The pandemic had forced them all to closed since March 12, 2020, and reopening will clearly be much more complicated than closing.
With up to eight shows a week to fill and tourists making up a significant portion of their clientele to return, producers need time to advertise and market. They need to collect and repeat the casts that have been out of work for over a year. And they have to settle and negotiate security protocols.
But the main reason for the delay is more gut-based: individually and collectively, they try to imagine when a large number of people are likely to feel comfortable walking to Times Square, passing through halls. narrow and walking in narrow aisles to sit on the shoulder. to support with strangers. (Most Broadway shows lose money even at the best of times, so producers say there’s no way to afford to reopen with social distancing, given the high costs of labor and real estate industry.)
The governor said the state’s coronavirus indicators are all trending down, so the reopening made sense, although the state would continue to closely monitor the situation.
According to a New York Times Database, the average number of new cases per day in the state had fallen 46% in the past 14 days, as of Tuesday. Thirty seven the percentage of the state’s population has been fully immunized, from Wednesday.
the the virus seems to be receding in New York. But the city still faces challenges from uneven vaccine coverage, slowing the pace of vaccinations, and the growing prevalence of variants in the city.
