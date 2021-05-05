New York Governor outlines new seating rules for vaccinated baseball fans and says Broadway will begin reopening on September 14.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday that baseball fans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will soon be able to take advantage of the social-distancing-free seating arrangement at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, and that spectators who turn up get vaccinated in either stadium during a match will get a free ticket.

As of May 19, the same day, the State end most capacity restrictions for businesses, fully vaccinated people will be allowed to sit in sections of the stadiums where each seat can be occupied, but they will need to wear masks. They may also be accompanied by unvaccinated children under the age of 16, who must also wear masks.

People who have not been vaccinated will sit in sections where only one-third of the seats can be occupied, and will have to observe six-foot social distancing rules. Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, home of the Mets, are mass vaccination sites, and both stadiums will offer a voucher for a free ticket to people who are vaccinated there on match days, such as a encouragement to receive the vaccine.

“You take a vaccine, get a voucher, you can go to this game,” New York Yankees president Randy Levine said at Mr. Cuomo’s press conference. “If this game is full, you can go tomorrow night, go to a game of your choice.”