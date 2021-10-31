New York firefighters are calling the sick as a vaccination warrant looms.

The president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, the union that represents grassroots firefighters, said there had been no organized illness. But hundreds of firefighters were feeling the side effects of the vaccine doses and were too sick to work, UFA President Andrew Ansbro said in a telephone interview on Sunday morning. “Hundreds of guys have flu-like symptoms, because that’s what the vaccine does to people,” Ansbro said.

When the vaccination mandate goes into effect on Monday, municipal employees not vaccinated without medical examination or religious exemption will be placed on unpaid leave. It is unclear how the reduction in the city’s workforce will affect services ranging from garbage collection to ambulance wait times.

As of Saturday, about 91% of city workers had received at least one injection, leaving just over 24,000 unvaccinated.

In the week and a half since Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the mandate, more than 22,000 city workers have received their first vaccine and vaccination rates have increased dramatically in many city agencies. Most municipal agencies now have immunization rates of 90 percent or more. But a few are significantly inferior. The sanitation department was at 79 percent and the fire department was at 73 percent. In the Corrections Department, only 60 percent of employees have been vaccinated, although correctional officers have an extra month to get vaccinated before the warrant goes into effect.

The New York Police Department has an 84 percent vaccination rate. A small number of NYPD employees arrived at headquarters Sunday to file retirement papers ahead of the warrant. At 1 p.m., officials counted eight officers who had filed their retirement papers.