New York City’s schools chancellor is lifting an outdoor mask mandate.

Public schools in New York City will no longer require students and staff members to wear masks outside while on school grounds starting on Monday, David C. Banks, the city’s schools chancellor, announced on Friday.

While schools across New York State will continue to require students, staff members and visitors to wear face coverings at school while indoors, the decision to lift the city’s outdoor mandate is a significant step in New York’s path to loosening pandemic restrictions, and could pave the way for the removal of the indoor school mask mandate.

“Throughout the pandemic, our schools have remained some of the safest spaces for our students and staff, thanks to our gold standard health and safety protocol,” Mr. Banks said in a statement. “I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools.”

The decision comes as city Department of Education officials said that coronavirus cases among students and staff members had decreased by 99 percent since early January, and that the in-school test positivity rate was under one percent.