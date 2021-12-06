New York City establishes a comprehensive vaccination mandate for all private employers.

But Mr de Blasio said the city must go further to tackle another wave of the virus in New York City, once the center of the pandemic. Some private employers have required their employees to be vaccinated, but many others have not.

De Blasio said the new measure would apply to around 184,000 businesses. Employees who work in person in private companies must have received a dose of the vaccine by December 27; teleworkers will not be required to be vaccinated. There is no testing option as an alternative.

The city plans to offer exemptions for valid medical or religious reasons, de Blasio said. City officials will issue detailed guidelines on issues such as enforcement by December 15 after consulting with business leaders.

The mayor also announced that the dining and entertainment rules would apply to children between the ages of 5 and 11, who must have a fix to enter restaurants and theaters from December 14, and that the requirement for adults would drop from one dose of vaccine. to two from December 27, with the exception of those who initially received the Johnson & Johnson single injection vaccine.

Mr. de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul held a press conference last Thursday to announce New York State first five cases of the Omicron variant, and several more have been announced in New York since then. The number of coronavirus cases in the city has increased rapidly in recent weeks; the number of daily cases has increased by more than 75 percent since November 1.