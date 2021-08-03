New York City Announces Vaccination Mandate for Indoor Activities

Customers and workers will soon have to show proof of a COVID hit or they will be denied entry to restaurants, gyms and other places.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday what would be the first warrant issued by the U.S. government requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for people participating in indoor activities in the city.

Workers and patrons of indoor restaurants, gymnasiums, and entertainment and performance venues will require patrons to present a city or state vaccination card or vaccination “pass”, otherwise l entry will be refused.

“This is crucial because we know it will encourage a lot more vaccinations,” de Blasio said at a press briefing on Tuesday. “We know that’s what’s going to turn the tide.”

The program, called “The Key to NYC Pass”, will roll out this month and its application will begin on September 13. It is inspired by the vaccine passport programs in some European countries like France, officials from the Blasio administration told the New York Post.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday urged businesses across the state to refuse unvaccinated customers, but did not issue a statewide warrant.

“If you are not vaccinated, the Delta variant should be a major concern for you and you should be concerned about it,” Cuomo said.

Last month de Blasio said his city require all of its municipal workers – including teachers and police officers – must get their coronavirus vaccination by September 13 or undergo weekly COVID tests.

And last week, US President Joe Biden announcement that all federal civilian workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits. The federal requirement followed similar requirements for state workers put in place by Cuomo and Gavin Newsom, the governor of California.

These government mandates and demands are presented as large American companies implement their own mandates of vaccines for workers and masks for customers.

Delta variant worries

New York City’s new program comes as the worry grows on the spike in cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Across the country on Saturday, there were an estimated 72,000 new cases per day of COVID-19, a 44% increase from the previous week and higher than the peak set for summer 2020, said the director of COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. On Monday.

Hospital admissions rose 41% and deaths jumped to 300 per day, a 25% jump, she said.

Amid the increase in cases, there has been a surge in vaccinations after weeks of declining numbers.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday that in recent weeks there had been an almost 70% increase in the average number of new people vaccinated each day. Three million Americans had received their first injection in the past seven days, and the country reached the milestone of 70% of adults who received at least one vaccine injection on Monday.

But, he added, “There are still about 90 million eligible Americans who aren’t vaccinated, and we need them to do their part.”